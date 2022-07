The Cane Bay High School wrestling program may have a new point man in the winter but the Cobras will be ready to strike on the mat as usual. The Cobras began their first offseason with Aaron Hynick at the helm when veteran coach Tim Wash took a step back in March. Wash, who finished with over 500 career duals victories, guided Cane Bay to the Region 7-AAAAA crown last season and earned the region’s coach of the year nod. He’ll serve in some capacity for the 2022-23 campaign, though, but will have more time to hunt and fish.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO