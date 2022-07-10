One person is dead and multiple are injured after a boating accident at Petzolds Marina

BOSTON - Domingos Pires says he's now left to pray for his oldest son Fabio who is in a medically induced coma after being burned on the job while working in a manhole on Bowdoin Street in Boston Tuesday. "It's really hard to see what happened," Pires tells WBZ-TV. He recalls the flash that has his son fighting for his life. "He was turned around to pick something up, to do something, and something blew on his back not face to face," he said. The 31-year-old Eversource employee was doing routine maintenance with a co-worker when the equipment malfunctioned causing...

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO