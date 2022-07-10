Videocast: Rain and Thunderstorms Chance Return

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Keep the sunglasses handy for Thursday as sunshine will last throughout the day. Heavy rainfall will arrive early Friday morning as showers and thunderstorms move into the state. The dog days of summer likely returning for the upcoming work week. Mostly sunny skies throughout Thursday with highs approaching the 80s. Winds will remain light, and dew points staying dry will make the outdoors feel comfortable. Clouds increase after dark with lows dropping into the upper 50s.
(FOX 9) - After a beautiful day Saturday, we're heading into a more active afternoon to end our weekend. A line of storms fired up into North Dakota early this morning, and has quickly moved East, prompting Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and watches as it does so. These storms are expected to stay North of the metro and taper heading into the lunchtime hour.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly one month ago, 10 tornadoes touched down throughout northeast Wisconsin, and the storm damage only added to the state’s severe weather debt. According to the National Weather Service, the state has spent more than $12 billion to repair storm damages, making up...
Skies could become ominous in Minnesota later Sunday as a front moves through brings the threat is severe storms. The big question is how soon storms, that as of 8 a.m. were racing towards Grand Forks, will die off. The Storm Prediction Center says that line of activity has been weakening, and if they do indeed fade and allow skies to clear it would set the stage for robust storms in Minnesota later Sunday.
(WLUK) -- Did you catch a glimpse of the Buck moon?. Wednesday's full moon was the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year. You can share your Buck Moon pictures with us here:. The full moon in July is called the Buck Moon because the antlers of a male deer...
(Area) Storms carrying high winds, half-inch to one-inch hail, and 70-mile-per-hour wind gusts swept through parts of west-central Iowa this morning. The National Weather Service received multiple reports of wind damage. The public reported a 70-mile-per-hour wind gust causing a 12-inch diameter tree branch to crash through a window in Soldier. A 66-mile-per-hour wind gust was reported two-miles northwest of Carroll, a 79-mile-per-hour wind gust southwest of Glidden, and a 69-mile-per-hour wind gust reported southwest of Denison, along with multiple reports of trees down in Denison.
After a powerful derecho moved through our area early in the week, the last thing a lot of us want to hear is that another chance for severe weather could be heading our way this weekend. Luckily, Saturday is looking to remain a nice and dry over southeast Minnesota and...
The northern half of Minnesota experienced various thunderstorms Sunday morning, with thunderstorms at times in the second half of Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin. Northwestern Wisconsin and Northeast Minnesota will witness the maximum thunderstorms early Sunday afternoon, with numerous thunderstorms elsewhere in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Various thunderstorms could be witnessed in much of northern and central Minnesota along with north western Wisconsin in the mid and late afternoon hours, then proceed south-eastward in the early evening hours.
WISCONSIN — Wisconsinites who love dreamy pursuits like staring at the moon on a summer night will be in for a treat early next week with the full buck moon. The July supermoon will be the biggest and brightest of the year. It’s set to reach peak illumination at 1:39 pm on Wednesday, but it will be well below the horizon when that happens. To see it rise, plan on looking toward the southeast sky just before sunset. The moon will rise that evening around 7:42 pm.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Japanese beetles are active in Wisconsin again with the July heat increasing mating and feeding on crops and homeowners’ plants. The invasive species was first noticed in the U.S. in 1916 in New Jersey and has been making its way westward. “The first time I...
Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
Wild Parsnip, Pastinaca sativa, is an invasive member of the carrot family that continues to spread into unmanaged areas throughout Wisconsin. It likes to grow in sunny, grassy areas along roadsides, railroads, and field borders but is not limited to these conditions. Primary means of spread is by seed that can be moved long distances while mowing roadsides after the plant sets seed.
Wisconsin is home to over 100 waterfalls, ranging in size from just a few feet tall to an impressive 165-feet tall waterfall. Many of these waterfalls are located deep in the forests of this lush midwestern state. Wisconsin’s waterfalls vary in not just size, but also accessibility. They have falls...
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WKBT) — Just when you assume that state fair vendors have exhausted stuff to put on a stick, the Bug Apple On-a-Stick creeps onto the scene as one of 80 new foods at the Wisconsin State Fair. Unveiled with other new foods Tuesday, the Bug Apple...
Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is getting a boost to replace lead pipes in hopes of ensuring clean drinking water. A bipartisan infrastructure law is sending $79 million to Wisconsin. Known to be a health risk for decades, more than 40% of the homes in the city of...
If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
There are over 10,000 lakes in Minnesota and ONLY one makes the list of the “10 Cleanest Lakes in the United States”? What's up with that?. Minnesota is known for its beautiful lakes. “The Land Of 10,000 Lakes” actually is home to more than that. The...
(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Newton is about to turn four years old. The big red barn off of County Road CR south of Manitowoc has been teaching young and old alike about everything related to farming in Wisconsin since 2018 and was even named among Time for Kids’ 50 Coolest Places in 2019.
Comments / 0