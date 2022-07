Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant said he is "excited to get to work" on breaking through his "high-600 yards ceiling". "Goals for Year 4 is to take that leap, right?" Fant said, talking about how his production as a receiver since joining the league has hovered around 500-600 yards per season. The former first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos joined the Seahawks in March as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos, but Fant seemed optimistic that he will have "every opportunity" to break out in Seattle.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO