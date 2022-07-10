VFW Benefit for Anthony in Muncy

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is coming together to support a local man after a near-death accident.

Friends, family, and members of the community came out to the VFW in Muncy for a benefit for Anthony Mitchell.

To see all these people here, it’s overwhelming number one and I’m glad they came out. And even if it wasn’t a lot of people but still. Friends are friends,” said Anthony Mitchell, Benefit recipient.

On April 30, Anthony Mitchell was on his way home from a benefit ride for a child that passed away when he lost control of his motorcycle.

“There was grass on the ground and there was gravel on the ground and from that point there I can’t tell you what happened because I don’t know what happened. My mind just went completely blank after that,” Anthony Mitchell added.

Mitchell suffered broken ribs, a punctured and collapsed lung, and blood clots which landed him in the hospital for five weeks. In his 30 years of riding this was his first accident. His wife Millie says the ordeal was a nightmare.

“After 33 years together, I just had to make sure he was okay. He’s my best friend, my husband I don’t know what I would do without him,” explained Millie Mitchell, Anthony’s wife.

After several surgeries and a lot of physical therapy, Anthony is slowly on the road to recovery but this accident became a huge financial burden. That’s when the VFW decided to throw a fundraiser to help out.

“I get very emotional and they’re not just friends, they’re all family, we’re all family I appreciate everything,” Anthony Mitchell explained.

There’s live music, raffles, food, and plenty of people ready to make a donation to the Mitchell family. Anthony hopes this benefit also brings awareness to motorcycle safety.

“I just want everybody to watch out for guys on motorcycles,” Anthony Mitchell said.

