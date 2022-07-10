ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncy, PA

VFW Benefit for Anthony in Muncy

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZYsN_0gb2qUxD00

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is coming together to support a local man after a near-death accident.

Friends, family, and members of the community came out to the VFW in Muncy for a benefit for Anthony Mitchell.

To see all these people here, it’s overwhelming number one and I’m glad they came out. And even if it wasn’t a lot of people but still. Friends are friends,” said Anthony Mitchell, Benefit recipient.

On April 30, Anthony Mitchell was on his way home from a benefit ride for a child that passed away when he lost control of his motorcycle.

Grab and go meals return to East Stroudsburg schools

“There was grass on the ground and there was gravel on the ground and from that point there I can’t tell you what happened because I don’t know what happened. My mind just went completely blank after that,” Anthony Mitchell added.

Mitchell suffered broken ribs, a punctured and collapsed lung, and blood clots which landed him in the hospital for five weeks. In his 30 years of riding this was his first accident. His wife Millie says the ordeal was a nightmare.

“After 33 years together, I just had to make sure he was okay. He’s my best friend, my husband I don’t know what I would do without him,” explained Millie Mitchell, Anthony’s wife.

After several surgeries and a lot of physical therapy, Anthony is slowly on the road to recovery but this accident became a huge financial burden. That’s when the VFW decided to throw a fundraiser to help out.

“I get very emotional and they’re not just friends, they’re all family, we’re all family I appreciate everything,” Anthony Mitchell explained.

There’s live music, raffles, food, and plenty of people ready to make a donation to the Mitchell family. Anthony hopes this benefit also brings awareness to motorcycle safety.

“I just want everybody to watch out for guys on motorcycles,” Anthony Mitchell said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
webbweekly.com

Cheryl Jean Barclay, 58

Cheryl Jean Barclay, 58, of Benton died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Born February 11, 1964 in Pittsburgh she was a daughter of the late Charles G. and Jean Marlene (Brown) McClintock. She was a graduate of Gateway High School and West Penn Hospital School of Nursing....
BENTON, PA
northcentralpa.com

Gallery: Day one of the Lycoming County Fair

Hughesville, Pa.— The first day of the Lycoming County Fair offered a plethora of food and entertainment options for the whole family. There were carnival rides and games, with prizes to be won. Horses were being raced along the track. All on the first night! The fair continues through July 23, and admission is $4.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

$3,000 tip given to Scranton waitress

SCRANTON, Pa. — Mariana Lambert is a waitress at Alfredo's Pizza Cafe in Scranton. Every shift, she comes in, waits on her tables, serves the food, and then gives customers their bill. She relies on the tips those customers leave her to help pay her bills. Last month, a...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Geisinger’s Animal Shelter Day in Danville

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Montour County Hospital System has a creative way of helping employees de-stress. It’s a new program they hope to bring back on a regular basis during the warmer months. For a couple of hours, the staff at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville can escape the worries of work and […]
DANVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Muncy, PA
webbweekly.com

Matthew Warren Parker, 49

Matthew Warren Parker, 49, of Lock Haven, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. Born January 20, 1973 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Mathias Parker and Jamest Falls Parker, who survives. Matt was a 1991 graduate of Lock Haven High School. He was a member of...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC adds new OB/GYN to Williamsport team

UPMC has welcomed a women's health specialist in Jennifer Marshalek, D.O., F.A.C.O.O.G., who joins the Obstetrics and Gynecology team in Williamsport. Dr. Marshalek, born and raised in Montoursville, Pa., received her medical degree from A.T. Still University, Kirksville, Mo., and completed an obstetric and gynecological surgery residency and internship with Metro Health Hospital, Wyoming, Mich. Most recently, Dr. Marshalek practiced with Tanner Health System, Carrollton, Ga.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Seventh anniversary of patrolman’s death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Tuesday marks seven years since Scranton Patrolman John Wilding died in the line of duty. The police memorial outside of the Scranton Police Department is a place Mary Wilding, John’s mother, never wanted to see her son’s name. “John was working a double. He worked 2-10. He was a beat cop. […]
SCRANTON, PA
webbweekly.com

Barbara J. Hill, 58

Barbara J. Hill, 58, of Nisbet, passed away peacefully Friday, July 8, 2022 with family by her side at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Surviving is her loving husband of 35 years, W. Joseph Hill. Born July 17, 1963 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Malvin I. Andrews...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitchell Family#Vfw#Charity#Vfw Benefit
WBRE

Scranton standoff turns into manhunt

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police responded to the 500 block of Luzerne Street and shut it down for several hours, Wednesday evening. Police and Scranton’s Special Operations Group, a strategic law enforcement team to resolve incidents involving a public threat, arrived on the scene around 6:00 p.m. and stayed for several hours. Eyewitness […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Active shooter training course

DALLAS BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shootings across the country prompted an active shooter course in Luzerne County Wednesday evening. ‘Your dash 365’ held classes this week on self-defense and active shooter situations. More than two dozen people came out to the Luzerne County Fairgrounds for the active shooter course Wednesday night. This was prompted […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Rockin’ the River returns this Friday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. This Friday marks the return of one of Luzerne County’s most popular events in recent years, the Rockin’ the River concert series. Started in July of 2019, this year marks the fourth Rockin’ the River series, though coronavirus restrictions...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Newswatch 16

All-inclusive playground comes to Schuylkill County

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Construction for the first all-inclusive playground in Schuylkill County is currently underway in Minersville. After planning and raising half a million dollars for this project for the past two years. Vice president of Dustin's Adventureland, Jeff Dunkel, is excited to see this all come together. "It's...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
whlm.com

"Orbeez Challenge" Becoming a Concern for Law Enforcement

A once harmless activity made popular on the TikTok video platform has taken on a more serious tone. The “Orbeez Challenge” involves people filming themselves shooting gel beads out of toy guns. In recent weeks however there have been reports from the Bloomsburg and Berwick areas of people being hit by the pellets fired from air rifles. Police say while the air rifles and pistols are meant to bear a colorful tip to show they are not real firearms, the guns are in some cases indistinguishable from the real thing, and police are seeking information leading to an arrest in the cases.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
bloomsburgpa.org

Register for free for the Community Yard Sale

The free yard sale registration is now live for the Town of Bloomsburg!. A huge thanks to LIVIC Civil’s team: Kristen Thorpe and Torsten Hartmann. The registration form will prompt you to enter your address and the items you will be selling. This information will automatically populate the Yard Sale locator application.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Fire displaces five, sends two responders to hospital

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are investigating a fire that damaged two homes in Schuykill Haven overnight. Around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, crews were sent to the area of 50 Grant Street in Schuylkill Haven for a reported fire. According to Deputy Chief Trent Zulick of Schuylkill...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Governor reviewing bill honoring late Scranton patrolman

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday marks seven years since Scranton Police Officer John Wilding was killed in the line of duty. Now a bill sits on the governor’s desk honoring the patrolman. Senate Bill 814 also known as the Officer John Wilding Law received bipartisan support passing the state senate with a 35 to […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Local wrestler awarded Medal of Courage

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Last September, Newswatch 16 brought you the story of Hunter Zondory. The Jersey Shore native was a long-time wrestler until he suffered a devastating injury during his freshman season at Messiah University six years ago. "I was rolling around on the mat and landed on...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
WBRE

LCE: 2 out of 5 stores sold alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced they conducted five age compliance checks in Snyder County on 7/11. The BLCE said of the five compliance checks they conducted in Snyder County, two stores were non-compliant. The following three stores were compliant with Pennsylvania’s liquor laws: Master Beverage LLC in Beavertown Blazin Wings […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy