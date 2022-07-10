ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

MASSIVE 3.3 MILLION DOLLAR CREDIT SCHEME UNCOVERED!

By Privacy Policy
 3 days ago

After a lengthy investigation Harris County Precinct 4 Constable investigators have made any arrests of...

WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER FALSIFYING LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFENSE REPORTS TO CLEAR CUSTOMERS CREDIT

On July 7, 2022, with the assistance of Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s Office, members of Constable Mark Herman’s Office executed an arrest and search warrant on a suspect, Roekeicha Brisby, and her business, “Rose Credit Repair”, located at 15300 John F. Kennedy Boulevard for fraudulently clearing credit reports by falsifying Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office offense reports and submitting them to financial institutions with the intent to remove credit loans and defraud banks out of 3.3 million USD.
Woman arrested for $3.3 mil credit repair scheme

A Harris County woman is under arrest for a multi-million dollar credit fraud scheme. Roekeicha Brisby and her business, “Rose Credit Repair”, were fraudulently clearing credit reports by falsifying Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office offense reports and submitting them to financial institutions with the intent to remove credit loans and defraud banks, according to officials.
Ex-con who held SWAT officers at bay for 7 hours was wanted fugitive free from jail

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - There are 25,000 open felony warrants in Harris County. "These crooks know they are not going to court, they're just going to let it play out and when they get caught, they get caught," said Doug Griffith President of the Houston Police Officers Association. "The problem is they know they're wanted. They could be paranoid. They could be high, they could be crazy, we don't know."
Bleacher Thief Arrested After $10K Hit to Local Montgomery County Park

On May 26, 2020, 20 bleacher planks were discovered missing from Bull Sallas Park by an East Montgomery County Park Maintenance Manager Greg Long from Precinct 4 Commissioner James Mett’s Office during a routine inspection. The bleachers are used by family and friends to cheer up one of the youth’s sporting events at the park. Initial observation showed what appeared to be drag marks in the dirt where the bleacher planks were drug across the field to a residence on Liberty Street, located next to the park. Long spotted some of the planks in the backyard. Long notified the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. It was Memorial Day weekend and a deputy came out and took a report and advised it would be turned over to the Detective Division. A day later four additional bleacher planks were discovered missing. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Long discovered the planks that had been in the backyard were now gone. Long then notified Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden. Precinct 4 Detectives worked the scene, interviewing nearby residents, and also focusing on what appeared to be drag marks in the dirt from where the bleachers were stolen from and taken to. Intel during the investigation led Detectives to a scrap yard where the bleachers were located but had been cut up. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as James Allen Thomley, 58, of 20980 Liberty Street in New Caney. An arrest warrant was filled out and signed by a judge on July 11, 2022, after presenting the evidence to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.
Suspect Arrested For Assaulting A Taco Bell Employee

SPRING, TX -- On July 11, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Taco Bell located in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to an assault. Upon deputies arriving, investigation revealed that a male customer punched the employee in the face during a heated argument.
Houston, we have a problem: unarmed man killed by police

Local community leaders and activists Deric Muhammad, Dr. Abdul Muhammad and Attorney Sadiyah Evangelista Karriem were on hand at a press conference bringing attention to the latest police shooting of an unarmed Black man. The victim, Roderick Brooks (47-yrs-old), was said to have shoplifted a bar of soap from a...
HEMPSTEAD MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

A Hempstead man was arrested Tuesday on a theft charge. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 11:15, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer responded to the 2500 block of South Day Street, the HEB store, in reference to a theft. Officers learned that Billie Jordan, 63 of Hempstead, had stolen items from this business. Due to Jordans criminal history, he was placed in custody for Theft of Property less than $2500 with two or more Previous Convictions. Jordan was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
