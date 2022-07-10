Two Former WWE Superstars Have Been Dropped as Producers

TNA Wrestling, now known as Impact Wrestling, tried to take its next big step in the pro wrestling landscape back in 2009 by signing Hulk Hogan to a full-time contract. The signing was shortly followed by TNA moving weekly episodes of Impact to compete directly with Monday Night Raw, the abandoning of the six-sided ring and the arrival of many of Hogan's old associates like Eric Bischoff, Ric Flair, The Nasty Boys, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. By mid-2013 Hogan was gone from the company and Impact had retreated back to Thursday nights. And while the company is still around to this day under new leadership and putting on a solid product, its audience is but a small fraction of what it was bringing in on Spike TV.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO