Two Former WWE Superstars Have Been Dropped as Producers

By Connor Casey
 3 days ago

WWE brought in two former active wrestlers, Curt Hennig (Curtis Axel) and Ariya Daivari, to work as backstage producers beginning in April. The two were spotted on Raw a month later attempting to break up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, but reports have since been released that the...

Watch: Brock Lesnar F5s Otis Through a Table to Start WWE Raw

Brock Lesnar opened this week's Monday Night Raw with a promo hyping up his Last Man Standing Match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. "The Beast" compared Reigns to a fattened hog ripe for the slaughter, the was interrupted by Paul Heyman who argued that the stipulation actually favored Lesnar given how barbaric it can get. But he then declared that Reigns' streak as world champion would be the one streak Lesnar won't be able to conquer.
Keith Lee Delivers Emotional Promo After AEW Dynamite, Tells Fans About His Friend's Battle With Cancer

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. Shortly after the show ended, but before the AEW Rampage taping could begin, Lee took the microphone and cut a promo for the fans in Savannah, Georgia, telling them that he recently learned his close friend had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. Lee had previously hinted something was wrong by tweeting out on Tuesday, "Got some very much less than stellar news today....No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys."
Keith Lee's Future in Question After AEW Tag Team Title Match

Keith Lee is set to compete on next week's Dynamite as part of Fyter Fest in a throwdown for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Alongside his Swerve In Our Glory partner Swerve, Lee is set to face Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs and the Champions The Young Bucks in a Triple or Nothing match. Earlier today Lee posted a tweet that cast some doubt on what's happening, as he wrote "Got some very much less than stellar news today.... No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys." Lee didn't elaborate on the less-than-stellar news, but we wish Lee all the best.
Some Good News Regarding Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship Reign

Liv Morgan had a massive night at Money in the Bank earlier this month, winning the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cashing in her contract to beat a weakened Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. But between the inevitable (and already confirmed) rematch with Rousey and Charlotte Flair's impending return, some fans are already worried that Morgan's first reign might be a short one and echo what happened last year when Nikki A.S.H. cashed in and won the gold only to lose a month later.
Jersey Shore Star Accuses WWE Superstar Carmella of Gimmick Infringement

One Jersey Shore star didn't take kindly to a recent WWE promo. Last week on Monday Night RAW, Carmella confronted SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Natalya, telling them to leave the ring and the spotlight to her. WWE shared the promo to its official Twitter account, using the caption, "Ummmm hellooooooooo, what about @CarmellaWWE???" Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick responded to the tweet, accusing Carmella of stealing her catchphrase. "Hey Carmella you're using my line!" Pivarnick wrote. "Wtf. Sooo you're from Staten [Island] and you're using 'ummmm hello' too? Hmmmmm." Despite Pivarnick's accusation, Carmella didn't actually use "um, hello" in her promo from this past Monday, as it was only used in the social media caption.
WWE WrestleMania 39 Tickets Sale Date Announced

WWE announced via press release on Thursday that tickets for WrestleMania 39 will go on sale earlier than normal, as fans can start purchasing them on Aug. 12 for the April 1-2, 2023 shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Fans will also have a chance to buy Priority Passes as early as July 22 as part of a new partnership with On Location. Those passes will offer a VIP experience, a dedicated entrance to the stadium, meet-and-greet and hospitality offerings.
WWE's Bianca Belair Reveals Opponent and Stipulation she Wants for Big Saudi Arabia Match

Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank against Carmella, and she will likely face another big challenger at SummerSlam later this month. There's also another big match in Belair's sights, which she revealed in a new interview with The Mayman Show. During the show, Belair revealed that she has an idea for a major match next time WWE holds an event in Saudi Arabia, and that idea is a Last Woman Standing Match against none other than Charlotte Flair.
WWE's TV-PG Era is Reportedly Over

WWE officially converted its television rating to TV-PG for episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown on July 22, 2008, kicking off what fans now refer to as "The PG Era." But that time now appears to be over as Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast is now reporting that beginning with the July 18 episode, Monday Night Raw will have a TV-14 rating moving forward. It's unclear if SmackDown will quickly follow suit, though Zarian's announcement did declare "The PG Era is over."
