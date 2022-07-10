ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Sheriff’s deputy recognized for actions during fire

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office recently recognized one of its deputies for his actions during a fire a few weeks ago.

On June 29, Deputy Travis Koester was responding to a service call when he noticed smoke and flames coming from a business at 2936 South MacArthur Boulevard in Springfield. The fire was a separate incident from what he was responding to when he came across it.

Koester is said to have radioed in the fire to dispatch and then approached the building on foot. The business was closed, but there was an apartment located above it. Using a pry bar provided by an on-site Ameren employee, Koester gained entry to the apartment and found two elderly women inside, whom he led to safety. The Springfield Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to the apartment.

The Sheriff’s Office commended Koester with a release posted to Facebook , saying that it celebrated the lives saved and Koester’s heroic actions.

