WATCH: DOD’s John Sherman Wins 2022 Chief Officer Award

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- CACI International Inc. (NYSE: CACI) is celebrating the start of its 60th year in business following another year of achievements spurred by the company’s support to its customers across the U.S. Government. Since its inception in 1962, CACI has played vital roles in national security, safeguarding troops, and supporting the country’s most critical needs. CACI’s enduring legacy and strength are attributed to its culture of ethics and integrity; innovative employees; and successfully investing in relevant and differentiated capabilities ahead of customer needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005243/en/ CACI was born in 1962, when two visionaries made an office of a park bench and telephone booth and used all their savings to take the trailblazing computer simulation language SIMSCRIPT to the masses. 60 years later, our almost 22,000 employees are still laser-focused on turning forward-thinking ideas into innovative technologies that help secure our nation and warfighters, and make our government more efficient. With technology in our DNA and a work culture defined by strong character, ethics, and integrity, CACI stands ever vigilant in meeting the challenges of our customers – today and tomorrow.

RESTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO