ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

WATCH: DOD’s John Sherman Wins 2022 Chief Officer Award

By Staff Writer
washingtonexec.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Sherman, chief information officer for the Defense Department, has won WashingtonExec’s 2022 Chief Officer Award for CIO...

washingtonexec.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HIT Consultant

Sharecare Appoints Harsha Panyadahundi as Chief Technology Officer

– Sharecare appoints Harsha Panyadahundi as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to further the company’s goals to accelerate growth and create greater value for customers and shareholders. Harsha brings a purpose- and results-driven approach to his new role overseeing all engineering and technology development and operations across Sharecare. – Harsha...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

TheoremOne Expands Leadership Team, Adds Chief Growth Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- TheoremOne®, a leader in agile, full-stack innovation, engineering, and design that helps major enterprises achieve strategic digital transformation, today announced the addition of Will Kelly as Chief Growth Officer. This expansion of TheoremOne’s leadership team comes two months after announcing its combination with S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) and Media.Monks, a technology-led digital advertising and marketing services organization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005550/en/ Kelly has over 25+ years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies and start-ups alike, and has developed a unique skillset for utilizing start-up velocity and innovative prowess at the enterprise level. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
technologynetworks.com

Centauri Therapeutics Strengthens Senior Leadership Team With Three Key Appointments

Centauri Therapeutics Limited (Centauri) has announced three senior appointments: Dr Jennifer Schneider as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Helen Bright as Vice President (VP) of Research & Development (R&D), and Professor David Roblin FRCP FMedSci as Chair of the Board of Directors. The appointments bring extensive expertise in the discovery, development and commercialisation of medicines to treat infectious diseases, and further support the development of Centauri’s pipeline of novel candidates, built on the Alphamer® platform, through to first-in-human trials.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Contentstack Announces New APAC Regional Director Jerry Nott, First Australia-based Hire of 2022

Continues rapid global growth serving enterprises seeking to revitalize their websites and applications with a cloud-first approach. AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader, today announced the hire of Jerry Nott as APAC Regional Director. Nott's hire is the first of many in Australia as Contentstack increases its investment in the region to better serve local customers and maintain the company's nearly 99% customer retention rate. Contentstack currently supports 30+ brands across APAC, with the majority in Australia, including Baby Bunting, Pepperstone Group, and Koorong.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Mclean, VA
Government
City
Mclean, VA
Local
Virginia Government
TechCrunch

Hopin’s COO, CFO and chief business officer are out

It’s unclear if executives left voluntarily or were laid off. Now-former COO Wei Gao, CFO Mark Masters and chief business officer Michael Kostow did not respond to requests for comment. A Hopin spokesperson over e-mail confirmed that the trio is “leaving the business,” adding that “after many discussions, we all agreed this was the best way forward for the business.”
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

SoftServe Named as a Major Contender in Healthcare Payer Digital Services by Everest Group

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has been named a Major Contender by Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2022. The recognition marks the first year that SoftServe has participated in Everest Group’s annual healthcare payer digital services marketplace assessment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005092/en/ SoftServe a Major Contender in Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

CACI Marks 60 Years of Contributions to National Security and Support in Preserving America’s Freedoms

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- CACI International Inc. (NYSE: CACI) is celebrating the start of its 60th year in business following another year of achievements spurred by the company’s support to its customers across the U.S. Government. Since its inception in 1962, CACI has played vital roles in national security, safeguarding troops, and supporting the country’s most critical needs. CACI’s enduring legacy and strength are attributed to its culture of ethics and integrity; innovative employees; and successfully investing in relevant and differentiated capabilities ahead of customer needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005243/en/ CACI was born in 1962, when two visionaries made an office of a park bench and telephone booth and used all their savings to take the trailblazing computer simulation language SIMSCRIPT to the masses. 60 years later, our almost 22,000 employees are still laser-focused on turning forward-thinking ideas into innovative technologies that help secure our nation and warfighters, and make our government more efficient. With technology in our DNA and a work culture defined by strong character, ethics, and integrity, CACI stands ever vigilant in meeting the challenges of our customers – today and tomorrow.
RESTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy