Michigan State

Ex-state Rep. Inman can faces bribery, extortion charges again, court rules

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Michigan state Rep. Larry Inman can face a new trial after the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals reversed a lower court's decision to dismiss bribery and extortion charges. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker ruled in 2021 that Inman's constitutional rights to speech would be violated and to...

www.detroitnews.com

