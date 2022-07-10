ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Stratford Road closed after shooting, chase

By CHARLES H. FEATHERSTONE
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago

MOSES LAKE — A portion of Stratford Road and Road 7 NE north of Moses Lake were closed Sunday afternoon following an exchange of gunfire between Grant County Sheriff’s deputies and a man wanted in connection with outstanding felony warrants, according to GCSO spokesperson Kyle Foreman.

Foreman said at around 1 p.m. Sunday, GCSO deputies attempted to apprehend the suspect after finding him at a residence. The suspect then exchanged gunfire with deputies, got into a red Jeep and fled the scene.

Deputies drove into the side of the suspect’s fleeing vehicle using a pit maneuver that resulted in the Jeep toppling over.

“The suspect was not shot. He was injured when the vehicle overturned,” Foreman said. “No officers were shot.”

The suspect was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, Foreman said, adding the GCSO was not going to release the suspect’s name so long as he remained in the hospital.

“He has not been booked yet,” Foreman said.

At 2:17 p.m. Sunday, the GCSO issued a notice that Stratford Road between Tyndall and Road 10 NE and Road 7 NE between Road K and Road L were closed as a result of the shooting and chase. Foreman said the two roads would likely remain closed for several hours.

“Both areas are crime scenes,” he said.

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com

Columbia Basin Herald

