ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Local group teaches home defense

By Lizzie Seils
hoiabc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Good Shepherd Defense in Peoria is teaching conceal carry homeowners how to protect their home with the use of their weapons. The class reviewed the legal precedent of...

www.hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoiabc.com

Acting Illinois Department of Labor Director stops in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The acting director of the Illinois Department of Labor Jane made herself available to answer questions and introduce herself to workers in Bloomington Normal Wednesday night. Local Trades and Labor President Adam Heenan says this was a very unique opportunity for labor unions and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Norwood woman pleas to keep her alpaca

PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Jennifer Kestel has 3 alpacas living with her and her family in the Norwood Village. “All three of them have been deemed emotion support animals by a licensed therapist,” Kestel said. The alpacas offered the family emotional support and friendship, but due...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Blood shortage causing crisis for suppliers, hospitals

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - At the start of the year, the American Red Cross announced it was facing a national blood crisis, its worst shortage in over a decade. Seven months later, that trend shows no signs of slowing down. Since the start of 2020, groups focused on...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Advanced Medical Transport donates $500 to school supply drive

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Advanced Medical Transport leaders on Tuesday donated $500 to the Tri-County Urban League for a school supply drive. “Fill the Fire Truck”, a school supply drive for students attending Peoria Public Schools, is spearheaded by the Peoria Fire Department, Tri-County Urban League, Peoria Firefighters Local 50 and Peoria Afro-American Firefighters.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
hoiabc.com

Volunteers needed to meet demand at Midwest Food Bank

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Inflation reached over 9% in June, the highest rate in more than 40 years. With the average grocery bill increasing, there’s also an increase in people using community resources like the Midwest Food Bank. At the Midwest Food Bank, you can see there...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Anderson, Weaver also campaign at Bailey Peoria event

PEORIA, Ill. – State Senator and Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey wasn’t the only candidate in November’s election at a Peoria event Tuesday. Travis Weaver was there, too, after defeating Pekin Mayor Mark Luft in the Republican primary for Luft’s 93rd District Illinois House seat. “We have...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Venues across Maine continue to recover post pandemic

Renewal by Andersen Junior Open presented by D.A. Points tees off in Pekin. The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas. Central Illinois girls soccer team headed to nationals in first season. Updated:...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Carl Cannon’s ‘Elite Community Outreach’ becomes stand-alone entity

PEORIA, Ill. – It won’t be a part of the Peoria Park District’s services anymore, but an effort fronted by a now-retired Park District employee and community leader will continue, just in a different form. Carl Cannon’s “Elite Community Outreach” initiative will still live on, as an...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Group#Home Defense#Abc
tigerdroppings.com

Chris Brackett is back

PEORIA, Ill. – Christopher Brackett, 41, of East Peoria, Ill., former host of “Fear No Evil,” a hunting show that aired on the Outdoor Channel, pleaded guilty today in federal court to unlawful transportation of wildlife, in violation of the Lacey Act. Brackett admitted that in December 2013, during filming of an episode of his cable show, he killed two bucks within minutes of each other, when the state of Indiana permitted hunters to kill only one buck per season. Brackett further admitted that he transported the second, 11-point buck he had nicknamed the “Unicorn Buck,” for its unique antler formation, to his home in East Peoria.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Carp disease in Lake Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People are finding a large number of dead carp in Lake Bloomington due to a carp disease working its way through the area. The city received several calls from the community about the carp. The city said they contacted the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) for answers.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Meet PFAs, the chemical that lasts ‘forever’

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances last about as long as their chemical names. Also known as PFAs or “forever chemicals” this category of over 5,000 and more chemicals can be found on non-stick pans, food wrappers, certain household cleaners and other products. Their name comes from the fact these chemicals do not break down.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
hoiabc.com

Two people found dead in basement of Peoria home

UPDATE 3:10 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the two people found in the basement of the home were shot. Harwood says a man and woman were discovered, but it’s currently not known how they were related. The autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Authorities were called at...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Kids get the chance to be a first responder for a night in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The annual Central Illinois Emergency Expo brought eager crowds out to the Shoppes at Grand Prairie Tuesday night. Children and adults had the chance to get an up close and personal look at what it’s like to be a first responder. The free expo...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 dead in basement near Sheridan and Lawndale

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a crime scene Thursday afternoon regarding a man and a woman who were found dead in the basement of a home on W. Lawndale Avenue and N. Sheridan Road, Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man...
PEORIA, IL
wdbr.com

5 workers hurt in utility accident

Fire officials say three workers have been hospitalized in critical condition and two others in serious condition after an aluminum gutter came into contact with a power line while working on a northern Illinois home. Officials say the five workers were erecting a gutter Tuesday when it came into contact...
CHICAGO, IL
hoiabc.com

Parking break idea never makes it to a vote in Bloomington

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Bloomington city council never did vote on the idea Monday night after several questions came up about repeat parking ticket offenders, more than 50 of them, and whether they should have to pay. Under the proposal, the Bloomington would have accepted a partial payment on...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
977wmoi.com

Two New Health Clinics Coming to Galesburg Community

Two new healthcare clinics moving into the Galesburg market will offer medical services to local communities’ shares Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer:. “One is Graham Health System, which they are based in Canton and are a leader in healthcare in Central and Western Illinois. They have been around for a long, long time. Their new clinic is going to be opening on North Seminary Street in Galesburg. They will offer prompt care and walk-ins. They will be open seven days a week from 7 am to 7 pm. Then there is another clinic coming into the Galesburg area called Solvera Health. They are based out of Peoria. Their clinic is going to be located on South Soangetaha Road, just to the east of the I-74 interchange. They are planning to open very soon. They have a couple of physicians in there and so that will be another new health care option for the region. Lastly, there is a potential VA project on the horizon.”
GALESBURG, IL
hoiabc.com

One election ends officially Wednesday, another cycle begins

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Official results from the 2022 Illinois Primary Elections will be canvassed Wednesday, but the cycle is already beginning for the General Election in four months time. The final ballot update in Peoria County was posted Tuesday afternoon, 14 days after Election Day. Mail-in ballots...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy