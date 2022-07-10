ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bannack coming alive once again for Bannack Days

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
 3 days ago

BANNACK, Mont. - The ghost town, Bannack is coming alive once again for Bannack Days on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17.

Traditional activities, displays and re-enactments celebrating Montana’s first territorial capital will be held from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on July 16, and 9:00 am to 4:30 pm on July 17.

Those six and older can get into the event for a $5 admission, and admission is free for children five and younger. Food and drinks are available from vendors during the event.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says parking space is limited, and staff will provide parking directions for visitors as they arrive.

Shuttle services will be available to and from parking areas farthest from park entrances. Visitors are encouraged to carpool and leave pets at home.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

