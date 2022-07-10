Bannack coming alive once again for Bannack Days

BANNACK, Mont. - The ghost town, Bannack is coming alive once again for Bannack Days on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17.

Traditional activities, displays and re-enactments celebrating Montana’s first territorial capital will be held from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on July 16, and 9:00 am to 4:30 pm on July 17.

Those six and older can get into the event for a $5 admission, and admission is free for children five and younger. Food and drinks are available from vendors during the event.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says parking space is limited, and staff will provide parking directions for visitors as they arrive.

Shuttle services will be available to and from parking areas farthest from park entrances. Visitors are encouraged to carpool and leave pets at home.