Amarillo, TX

One dead in wreck after striking a wild animal

By Dailyn Wells
Myhighplains.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — On Sunday, officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Elvin Padilla-Mejia 22, of Amarillo, Texas died after a wreck this morning....

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

