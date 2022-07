Bartlesville police arrest a suspect in reference to an armed robbery which occurred Sunday evening at Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Captain Jay Hastings says Investigators have arrested 30-year-old Latifah Sade Clark who was an employee at the store and was working when the robbery took place. Hastings says Clark confessed to conspiring with Christopher James Taylor to rob the business. He says Clark has been charged with Conspiring to Commit a Felony and Conjoint Robbery.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO