In a video message, the father of the Ole Miss student missing since Friday is asking anyone with information about his son’s disappearance to contact the police. In the video, released Wednesday by the Oxford Police Department, Jimmie Lee Jr., the father of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, thanked his family and friends and the Oxford and Jackson communities for the help and support offered since his son was reported missing on July 8.

OXFORD, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO