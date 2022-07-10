ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside MasterChef star Justine Schofield's baby shower as she prepares to welcome her first child with AFL player boyfriend Brent Staker

By Kristy Johnson
 3 days ago

Justine Schofield is expecting her first child with AFL star boyfriend Brent Staker.

And the celebrity chef and her footy player beau celebrated their baby shower with friends and family at Bronte Surf Lifesaving Club in Sydney on Sunday.

Justine, 36, shared a series of snaps to Instagram from the event, which also doubled as a gender reveal party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06li4W_0gb2lkje00
Inside MasterChef star Justine Schofield's baby shower as she prepares to welcome her first child with her AFL star boyfriend Brent Staker (both pictured) 

'Not long now until our baby Stakerfield arrives,' the former MasterChef contestant captioned the post, which saw Justine and Brent, 38, holding pink and blue balloons.

Justine looked glowing in a white frock that skimmed over her baby bump as she posed for photos with her partner on the balcony of the beachfront venue.

Guests were treated to cupcakes, an antipasto platter and alcoholic beverages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6JkI_0gb2lkje00
Justine shared a series of snaps from the event held at Bronte Surf Lifesaving Club in Sydney
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478CPN_0gb2lkje00
Justine, 36, looked glowing in a white frock that skimmed over her baby bump as she posed for photos with her pals at the beachfront venue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WuWvd_0gb2lkje00
'Not long now until our baby Stakerfield arrives,' the former MasterChef contestant wrote. Justine is yet to publicly reveal the gender of their unborn baby

The couple are yet to publicly reveal the gender of their unborn baby, although the guests at the party presumably found out when the balloons were popped.

Justine revealed back in May they were expecting their first child together, sharing a photo to Instagram of the proud parents-to-be in their living room.

'We're having a bubba. So excited, so grateful,' she wrote.

In the image, Justine posed in black activewear as she tenderly cradled her bump, while Brent pointed at her belly button in astonishment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEAB1_0gb2lkje00
Guests were treated to cupcakes, an antipasto platter and alcoholic beverages
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20D5Zn_0gb2lkje00
Justine revealed back in May they were expecting a child, sharing a photo to Instagram of the proud couple in their living room. 'We're having a bubba. So excited, so grateful,' she wrote 

Justine's post was quickly inundated with celebrity well-wishers.

'Glorious news!!! So happy for you Juzzy x,' wrote Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac.

'Oh my god yessssss! How good Juzzzyyy! Congrats beautiful! You look so happy and that bump - delicious,' added Angie Kent.

Erin Holland also joined the chorus, alongside Studio 10's Sarah Harris, The Living Room's Barry Dubois and several MasterChef stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Tmhu_0gb2lkje00
The genetically blessed couple started dating in March 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejZK8_0gb2lkje00
Justine's announcement was quickly inundated with celebrity well-wishers. 'Glorious news!!! So happy for you Juzzy x,' wrote Sunrise's Sam Mac
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236ea5_0gb2lkje00
Erin Holland also joined the chorus, alongside Studio 10's Sarah Harris, The Living Room's Barry Dubois and several MasterChef stars

Justine and Brent began dating in March 2020.

In August 2021, Justine briefly spoke about her relationship status during an interview with Gary Mehigan's A Plate to Call Home podcast.

Offering a rare glimpse into her dating history, the blonde spoke of the break-ups she had while filming her Channel 10 cooking show Everyday Gourmet.

'I've had two terrible break-ups throughout the ten years, and it all comes down to not being around because I'm always on the road,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLetJ_0gb2lkje00
In August 2021, Justine briefly spoke about her relationship status during an interview with Gary Mehigan's A Plate to Call Home podcast 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iv2AW_0gb2lkje00
Justine and Brent were first pictured together on his Instagram account in March 2020

Justine revealed she had since found a better work-life balance.

'Now I'm in a loving relationship and I remind myself that I do need to say no to things sometimes,' she explained.

Justine previously dated Seven presenter Matt Doran from 2014 to 2017.

Matt, who co-hosts Weekend Sunrise, is now married to Kendall Bora, the executive producer of Channel Nine's Today show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zrt2B_0gb2lkje00
Justine previously dated Channel Seven presenter Matt Doran (right) from 2014 to 2017

RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

