OK, so we’re just going to say it and you’re probably going to get mad but we’re going to say it anyway: The 18th hole at The Old Course, at least by major championship standards, is a bit of a cupcake. It’s a short par-4 that’s wider than a freeway. There’s no blind approaches, like so many links golf holes, and you could land the LIV Golf jet on the putting surface. This week, you’ll see golfers reaching for their putter as often as their pitching wedge on approach, but DP World Tour bomber Richard Mansell almost didn’t need either on Tuesday, hitting his tee shot on the Old Course’s climatic hole to mere inches.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO