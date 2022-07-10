ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Images Of The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “White”

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Paris Fashion Week, a new colorway of the Patta Air Max 1 “Waves” appeared, causing its own ripple of hype as photos were shared across social media and media outlets. With official images of that new colorway now emerging, it’s clear –...

hotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" Coming This Year: First Look

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the game and it just so happens that he has one of the best ongoing lines with Jumpman right now. His Cactus Jack sneakers have proven to be massive hits as each release sells out within mere seconds. Travis seems to have a love for the Air Jordan 1 Low as this silhouette has received multiple Cactus Jack colorways. Now, it looks like another Travis x Air Jordan 1 Low is on the way, and this time, it's called "Black Phantom."
sneakernews.com

USA Colors Dawn On The Jordan Two Trey

July 4th has since come and gone, and yet Jordan Brand is not quite through celebrating the ol’ red, white, and blue, as they’re applying these very colors to this upcoming Jordan Two Trey. Though it may be patriotic in its choice of palette, the pair doesn’t necessarily...
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force

During Yoon Ahn’s trip to the Nike HQ late last year, the AMBUSH designer unveiled her newest collaboration: the Air Adjust Force. And after numerous teasers, official images of said shoe — which is set to release in two colorways — have finally surfaced. Compared to the...
Complex

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Release Date Confirmed

The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s are without a doubt the most anticipated sneaker releases of this year. After 200 pairs of a Damier-printed colorway were made available via a Sotheby’s auction in February and sold for an average of $126,500 per pair, we’re now learning more about the styles that will be hitting retail soon.
Nike Air Max 1, Paris Fashion Week, The Patta Air Max
sneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Lights Up With Nighttime Neons

Despite being halfway through 2022, Nike has yet to update the Vapormax Flyknit 2021. New colorways, though, are continuing to surface, such as this upcoming mix of black and neons. Though said neons may draw the eye, black shades do take up a larger portion of the shoe: the neutral...
sneakernews.com

Bephie’s Beauty Supply Reimagines The Air Jordan 7

In continuing the 30th Anniversary of the Air Jordan 7, Jordan Brand has joined forces with Bephie’s Beauty Supply of Los Angeles, a beauty supply owned by Beth “Bephie Gibbs” — wife of Union LA founder Chris Gibbs. It’s clear that the imagination runs rampant within...
sneakernews.com

“Wolf Grey” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura

As the Nike Air Max 90 Futura continues to cement itself as an option within the brand’s eco-conscious fight, the silhouette keeps delivering a mix of color combinations sure to win over even the pickiest of consumers. “Medium Ash” takes over the mesh base, which peeks out from underneath...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 36 “Paris” Is Limited To 2,629 Pairs

Jordan Brand’s annual QUAI 54 celebration in Paris may have just wrapped up, but the Paris vibes continue with this latest colorway of the Air Jordan 36. Colored in sail, hot punch, dark concord, and black, this special edition issue of the Air Jordan 36 features the city map of Paris textured onto the sail exteriors from the birds eye view, while a gradient reminiscent of the sunset dawns on the Lenoweave exterior. The “PANAME” message sits proudly on a flap just below the ankle, while a “75” appears on the heel-tab of the right shoe. Finally, Jordan designates a unique serial number behind the tongue, with each pair individually numbered up to a mere 2,629 pairs.
sneakernews.com

Nike Brings The “World Champ” Theme To The Blazer Mid

Earlier this year, the Nike Dunk Low was unveiled in a new “World Champ” colorway, which added championship belts and gilded accents to an otherwise simple, Panda-reminiscent colorway. And after months of holding the title uncontested, a challenger — namely, the Blazer Mid — has finally entered the ring.
sneakernews.com

adidas YZY BSKTBL KNIT Releasing In “Onyx” This Fall

Compared to that of the Foam Runner and 350 v2, releases of the YZY BSKTBL KNIT have been slow since its debut. But it seems things may finally be picking up for the silhouette, as an “Onyx” make-up is confirmed for this September. Dropping the “Slate” theme echoed...
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Gets Murdered Out In “Black”

While a newer proposition from underneath the “Swoosh” banner, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus has quickly garnered attention from both casual and savvy fans alike. Recently, the modified Tuned Air-cushioned silhouette emerged in an all-“Black” ensemble, a favorite among Nike Sportswear models prepped for the autumn and winter seasons. Mesh and reinforced fabric indulges in a different layout than Sean McDowell’s design from 1998. TPU overlays maintain their palm tree-reminiscent curves, connecting to an extended mudguard that sits right above a eco-friendly, Crater Foam midsole. Air Max bubbles opt for a stealthy look that compliments the upper, while trash-turned-traction Nike Grind material underfoot round out the “Triple Black” aesthetic.
sneakernews.com

Two A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Retros Rumored For November Release

As The Whitaker Group prepares for the launch of its Social Status Air Max Penny, the creative conglomerate has been linked to yet another sneaker rumor: an Air Jordan 12 collaboration by A Ma Maniére. Although many netizens speculated whether or not the James Whitner-led boutique would work on...
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 6 “Georgetown”

Over the course of the past few years, Michael Jordan’s Alma Mater, UNC, has enamored much of sneaker culture, with many parading the school’s signature colors via numerous Air Jordans. But with the advent of the Air Jordan 1 85 “Georgetown,” it seems the Tar Heels are starting to see a bit of competition; and this upcoming, Hoyas-themed Air Jordan 6 has surely invited more fans to the stands.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Scrap Surfaces In New Black And Olive Colorway

In lieu of more mainline Dunk Lows, Nike is introducing additional colorways of the Dunk Low Scrap. And alongside a Knicks-themed pair, which was unveiled earlier this week, the modified silhouette will be dressing up in a versatile black-on-olive colorway. Whereas most styles with olive details are akin to militaria,...
sneakernews.com

New Balance Has Several RC30 Colorways Planned For Fall 2022

Fresh off debuting the New Balance 90/60, the New England-based institution has quickly turned to debuting yet another silhouette that blends old and new: the RC30. Introduced to the masses with the help of Donald Glover, the silhouette harkens back to the 1970s, an era during which the footwear stalwarts largely focused on the performance running segment. As with the multi-hyphenate that’s gotten first-dibs at a collaboration, the New Balance RC30 veers on the understated side. Nylon bases are reinforced by suede overlays around the toe, tongue and heel, with profile “N” logos opting for a leather arrangement. Muted olive greens, simple whites and drab greys plant the shoe in a certain “smart echelon,” while bolder blues give New Balance‘s latest offering a dose of fun.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 Low Womens “Expression”

Jordan Brand has done well in catering to their female audience, as they’ve gradually increased the frequency of WMNS Exclusives every season. And 2022 may be their most exciting effort yet, as we’ll soon see upcomers like the Air Jordan 5 “GORE-TEX” and the Air Jordan 5 Low “Expression,” the latter of which has just surfaced via official images.
sneakernews.com

A Nature-Inspired Set Of Reebok Premier Road Modern Mids Drop This Month

Back in 2020, the Premier Road Modern hit the market alongside long-time Reebok collaborator KANGHYUK. Fast forward only two years and history is already repeating itself, as the Korean label has joined the footwear brand yet again to introduce the Premier Road Modern Mid, a sequel that’ll soon release its very first inline colorways.
