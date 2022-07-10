Official Images Of The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “White”

Jordan Brand’s annual QUAI 54 celebration in Paris may have just wrapped up, but the Paris vibes continue with this latest colorway of the Air Jordan 36. Colored in sail, hot punch, dark concord, and black, this special edition issue of the Air Jordan 36 features the city map of Paris textured onto the sail exteriors from the birds eye view, while a gradient reminiscent of the sunset dawns on the Lenoweave exterior. The “PANAME” message sits proudly on a flap just below the ankle, while a “75” appears on the heel-tab of the right shoe. Finally, Jordan designates a unique serial number behind the tongue, with each pair individually numbered up to a mere 2,629 pairs.
