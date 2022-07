BUNNELL, Fla. — Deputies in northeast Florida arrested a man who has been charged with 70 felonies since 2004, accusing him of orchestrating a multi-state crime spree. Stephen Antwon Johnson, 36, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information, three counts of petit theft, one count of violation of community control and having an attached license tag that was not assigned, according to Flagler County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO