With the recent blockbuster news of UCLA and USC leaving the PAC-12 (and making it the PAC-10 once again) for the Big Ten the college football world is left wondering where the next domino of the shakeup of college football conferences will fall. The only hope for the PAC-12 is to respond like the Big 12 did when Texas and Oklahoma left. That hope is to expand and find the best teams they can to fill the gaps. The Big 12 did well to secure BYU (a national school), Houston (the fourth-largest city in the country), UCF (a Florida school in Orlando), and Cincinnati (a built-up program in the backyard of the B1G).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO