ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Rumors: LA Might Retire Pau Gasol's Number Next Season Says Insider

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5fpo_0gb2ji2c00

Scottie Pippen Jr. probably owns the title of most under-appreciated secondary NBA star, but some Lakers fans would argue that Pau Gasol never gets the credit he deserves as the complimentary star to Kobe Bryant on LA's back-to-back title teams.

Apparently, the Lakers organization hasn't forgotten just how impactful Pau was on those title teams. According to Marc Mundet, a basketball reporter for Barcelona-based radio station RAC1, Pau Gasol said he's been in contact with the Buss family about a jersey retirement ceremony.

"The ceremony could be the next season. Yes, I've talked to the franchise and Buss familiy. We are all very excited".

Mundet posted another quote from Pau that seem to state that a Gasol jersey retirement ceremony at Crypto.com Arena is still an "if", not a when.

Scroll to Continue

"It's hard to imagine a moment like this. If it comes, it might be full of emotion, and tough to control myself. I'm very excited it comes to reality".

The Lakers traded for Gasol in February of 2008 in a trade that included Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, a pair of first-round picks, and of course, Pau's younger brother Marc Gasol.

The deal immediately elevated the Lakers from playoff team to title contender. LA lost in the Finals in 2008 to the Celtics, but would go on to beat the Magic in the Finals the next season, and then avenge their 2008 failure in a thrilling seven-game series against Boston in 2010.

In the 2009 and 2010 Finals, Gasol averaged 18.9 points per game, 11.0 rebounds per game, and 2.0 blocks per game. He posted a 55.8% field-goal percentage.

Without Pau, Kobe probably would have never won his fourth and fifth rings.

From what it sounds like, Pau's jersey could be hanging right next to Kobe's for years and years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect

There has been a lot of slander thrown in the direction of Russell Westbrook for pretty much his entire debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now that he’s gone through a full campaign with LA, the criticism continues to be as loud as ever. Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has had enough of […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Ray Allen Reveals His Pick For Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

Ray Allen - one of the greatest sharpshooters in the history of basketball - is finally weighing in on the greatest-NBA-player-of-all-time debate. During a recent debate, Allen named Michael Jordan to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. His debate opponent argued LeBron James deserves the throne.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Brown
Person
Aaron Mckie
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Pau Gasol
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
Javaris Crittenton
The Spun

Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA. "No,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Rac1#Crypto Com Arena#Celtics
The Spun

Look: LeBron Has A 5-Word Message For Brittney Griner

Despite his recent controversial comments, LeBron James has not backed down from calling for Brittney Griner to be freed from Russia. Griner has been detained in Russia since February on drug charges. After pleading guilty last week, she faces up to 10 years in prison. James sent out a message...
NBA
The Spun

Knicks Being Mentioned In Possible Blockbuster Trade

Every time a star player is placed on the trade block, the New York Knicks are mentioned as a potential suitor. This time around, it sounds like there's a really strong chance the franchise can land a true difference-maker. Earlier this week, it was announced that the Utah Jazz will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Warriors

Insider: Steph Curry Not Shutting Down Kevin Durant Trade

There are a handful of teams with reported interest in trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. In a recent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, and Phoenix Suns were each listed as the teams pursuing Durant; however, some are skeptical that Golden State would be open to a reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Longtime Gregg Popovich assistant set to leave Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are set to lose another trusted Gregg Popovich assistant soon. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, longtime assistant Chip Engelland will be leaving the Spurs when his current contract expires. The terms of his deal are not disclosed to the public, so it is unknown how much time he has with the San Antonio franchise.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy