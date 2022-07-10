Authorities probe suspicious restaurant fire as arson in Bailey

Police and fire authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that gutted Tracy’s Café in Bailey on Friday night in Bailey and are asking for the public's help in identifying the person who set the fire.

The interior of the popular restaurant sustained heavy damage and arson is suspected, according to authorities. No injuries were reported.

Donna Bryant, sister of the restaurant’s owner, Tracy Bailey, has started a GoFundMe page to help rebuild the café. As of 6:37 p.m. Sunday, the site has received 61 donations and raised $9,790.

It’s Bryant’s goal to raise $20,000.

“I can’t wrap my head around why someone would do this to her,” Bryant said of the unknown person who set the fire. “It’s going to take a lot of hard work but we are willing to do whatever it takes for her.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to the rebuilding fund can go online to gofund.me/afe17c24.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Bailey Police Department at 252-235-3561.