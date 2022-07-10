ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive-Myanmar's Junta Rolls Out Chinese Camera Surveillance Systems In More Cities -sources

By Fanny Potkin
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyanmar's junta government is installing Chinese-built cameras with facial recognition capabilities in more cities across the country, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said. In tenders to procure and install the security cameras and facial recognition technology, the plans are described as safe city projects aimed at...

The Associated Press

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters. Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 about China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters. China did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its ruling as a sham and continues to defy it, bringing it into territorial spats with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian claimant states in recent years. “We call again on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior,” Blinken said, using the acronym for China’s formal name, the People’s Republic of China.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Russia And Ukraine Near Grain Deal In First Talks Since March

Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday made substantive progress in their first direct talks since March on a deal to relieve a global food crisis caused by blocked Black Sea grain exports. The high-stakes meeting involving UN and Turkish officials in Istanbul broke up after slightly more than three hours with...
The Drive

China “Will Challenge Us In Our Port And Beyond” Says Top Marine

Ports, other logistics hubs and command and control centers would be heavily targeted in any conflict with China. In a conflict with China, which would require the U.S. military to operate over vast swaths of ocean, ports, other logistical hubs, and command and control centers would be especially vulnerable, the top Marine says.
Defense One

Russia Seems to Be Running Low on Drones

Russia, which used drones to terrifying effect in its initial 2014 invasion of Ukraine, appears in the current campaign to be losing both small and large drones at a rapid pace. Jake Sullivan, the Biden administration’s national security advisor, said on Monday that Iran was preparing to send “several hundred...
gatechecked

Man Rips Out Pages From Passport To Hide Affair, Arrested Instead

The silly things people do to cheat. A man was arrested in Mumbai after airport officials discovered that he had ripped pages out of his passport to hide his travel history. 32-year-old Samdarshi Yadav was traveling to the Maldives when he was stopped at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai after officials discovered that some pages from his passport had been torn out. According to the police report, Yadav explained to the police that he lied to his wife, telling her that he had traveled within India for work related purposes on his last trip.In reality, he traveled to another country to have an extra-marital affair.
International Business Times

Thousands Protest As North Macedonia Readies To Vote On EU Deal With Bulgaria

Thousands of people protested in North Macedonia on Thursday as parliament prepared to vote on a French compromise deal for settling the country's disputes with Bulgaria, which would enable its long-due European Union membership talks to start. Police sealed off the parliament in the capital Skopje to prevent protesters, led...
International Business Times

Biden Administration Reviewing China Chip Export Policies, Official Says

The Biden administration is reviewing policies for the export of some semiconductor chips to China to ensure that advanced technological know-how does not ending up in Beijing, a top Commerce Department official said during a congressional hearing on Thursday. "I'm conducting a complete review over those policies...right now, Alan Estevez,...
Navy Times

N Korea likely fired artillery rounds amid US-S Korea drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea appeared to have conducted artillery firing drills on Sunday, South Korea said, days after the United States deployed sophisticated fighter jets to South Korea for joint training. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that it detected multiple trajectories...
US News and World Report

Peru Wants U.S. Help to Stop Cocaine Trafficking Planes

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru wants to secure a deal with the United States as soon as possible to help it tackle the use of planes to smuggle cocaine at a time when coca cultivation has been growing, the Andean nation's anti-drug chief said on Wednesday. Peru, one of the world's...
International Business Times

Sri Lanka's President Rajapaksa Flees Country Before Scheduled Resignation

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, a government source told Reuters, hours before he was due to resign after widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis. The president's departure was first reported by the Associated Press. Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv strikes deal with Putin to free grain blocked by Russia

Turkey has announced a deal with the governments of Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations aimed at resuming Ukrainian grain exports blocked by Russia, raising prospects for an end to a standoff that has put millions at risk of starvation.The deal was set to be signed when the parties meet again next week and included joint controls for checking grains in ports and Turkey ensuring the safety of Black Sea export routes for Ukrainian grain.Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Vladimir Putin’s attempts to deepen ties with Iran amid the Ukraine conflict represents a “profound threat”.Mr Sullivan’s...
International Business Times

Russian Strikes Kill 23 As Zelensky Urges 'Special Tribunal' For Moscow

Russian missiles struck Vinnytsia in central Ukraine Thursday, killing at least 23 people including three children, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky called "an open act of terrorism". The midday attack on the city hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines and invading Russian troops came as EU officials convened in The...
International Business Times

Ukraine Targets Grain Exports Breakthrough At Four-way Talks

Ukraine said on Wednesday that an agreement to resume grain exports blocked by Russia appeared close as Turkey hosted four-way talks, raising hopes of an end to a standoff that has exposed millions to the risk of starvation. Kyiv believed a deal was just "two steps away", Foreign Minister Dmytro...
International Business Times

Sri Lankan President Flees To Maldives Hours Before He Was Due To Step Down

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country for the Maldives on Wednesday, sources told Reuters, hours before he was due to step down amid widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis. Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane, an...
AFP

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, who a US intelligence report said "approved" a journalist's murder, has shaken up the ultraconservative oil superpower with economic, social and religious reforms since his meteoric rise to power.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has shaken up the conservative kingdom with head-spinning reforms while quashing any threats to his status since becoming de facto ruler of the world's biggest oil producer five years ago. Having plotted his path to power from relative obscurity, Prince Mohammed has overseen the biggest transformation in Saudi Arabia's modern history, the world's top crude oil exporter and host of Islam's two holiest sites, Mecca and Medina.
