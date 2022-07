The road running north of Interstate 70 at exit 168 in Avon has been named Wagon Trail Road, and a long-planned hotel development is finally under construction in the area. A Marriott hotel site will be the next in a series of developments in the East Avon area known as Traer Creek, following the completion of the 240-unit Piedmont Apartments in 2021. More residential development is also planned for the area, which began to see projects break ground about two decades ago with the Traer Creek shopping complex, the Walmart and Home Depot buildings, and the Buffalo Ridge apartments.

AVON, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO