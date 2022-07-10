ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Dogs destined for Korean meat market get taste of freedom in Las Vegas

By Caroline Bleakley
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five dogs rescued from the South Korean meat trade arrived at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Sunday morning on a flight from Seoul. It’s a chance for these dogs to have a normal life as someone’s pet.

“We just want to get them out of the horrific conditions they live in,” said Lewie Guay, a volunteer with Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1naB1r_0gb2iLyE00
    Five dogs rescued from Korean meat market arrive in Las Vegas. (Credit: Retriever Rescue)
    Five dogs rescued from Korean meat market arrive in Las Vegas. (Credit: Retriever Rescue)
    Five dogs rescued from Korean meat market arrive in Las Vegas. (Credit: Retriever Rescue)
    Five dogs rescued from Korean meat market arrive in Las Vegas. (Credit: Retriever Rescue)
    Five dogs rescued from Korean meat market arrive in Las Vegas. (Credit: Retriever Rescue)
    Five dogs rescued from Korean meat market arrive in Las Vegas. (Credit: Retriever Rescue)
    Five dogs rescued from Korean meat market arrive in Las Vegas. (Credit: Retriever Rescue)
    Five dogs rescued from Korean meat market arrive in Las Vegas. (Credit: Retriever Rescue)
    Five dogs rescued from Korean meat market arrive in Las Vegas. (Credit: Retriever Rescue)
    Five dogs rescued from Korean meat market arrive in Las Vegas. (Credit: Retriever Rescue)
    Five dogs rescued from Korean meat market arrive in Las Vegas. (Credit: Retriever Rescue)
    Five dogs rescued from Korean meat market arrive in Las Vegas. (Credit: Retriever Rescue)

The dogs were rescued by Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas. This was the first shipment of rescued dogs since the COVID pandemic started more than two years. The rescue, which is a non-profit organization run by volunteers, said breeds such as golden retrievers and labrador retrievers are easy targets for meat farms because of their friendly nature. Their meat is also considered a delicacy. The group also rescues other dog breeds.

“We get labs, golden retrievers, some corgis. They come in all shapes and sizes,” Guay said.

He added that two more dogs, who were flown into Los Angeles, will be transported to Las Vegas and additional dogs will be coming later in the month.

The average rescue of a dog costs $1,000 for overseas rescue, medical bills, shelter, boarding, vaccines, and travel. Donations allow the organization to make more rescues.

The dogs typically have adoptive families already waiting for them but if you are interested in fostering or adopting a rescued dog you can find more information here.

Comments / 35

Roberto Gomez
3d ago

Thank you Retriever Rescue LV. You guys are awesome. Dogs are Man's best friend. Not food! Dogs are supposed to be part of the family and they have earned that place through history! Prayers for the ones still out there 🙏

33
Sandra Luther
3d ago

well if they get adopted almost instantaneously, and the other dogs have been over in the shelters for over a hundred days, they should get adopted before the other guys in a way. but hopefully they all get adopted the ones coming in and the ones that have been there over a hundred days.

7
Millerdude
3d ago

I do hate that it happens in China and the Koreas, it has been part of their culture for yesr. Glad to see these furbabies get their freedom ride.

