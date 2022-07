Word is coming out of Louisiana that an archeologist from Longview, Texas died of an apparent heat stroke during her first day on the job. KALB News in Alexandria is reporting that 24-year-old Kaylen Eileen Gehrke was with her colleagues on a project in the Kisatchie National Forest in Natchitoches Parish when, at about 2:00 Monday afternoon, she suddenly fell ill with symptoms of heat exhaustion.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO