Yankees breakout star Clay Holmes reveals change of plans after named to All-Star Game

By Kendall Capps
 3 days ago
On Sunday, the Major League Baseball 2022 All-Star Game rosters were revealed. New York Yankees rising star, Clay Holmes, was named to his first All-Star team. After learning of the news, Holmes addressed reporters and talked about what it means to him and his family. Clay Holmes talks about promising his...

