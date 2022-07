Boston Red Sox legend and soon-to-be Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz wants third baseman Rafael Devers to remain with the Red Sox for many years to come. Speaking to reporters Thursday ahead of his Hall of Fame induction July 24, Ortiz said: "I hope the Red Sox make sense of the decision they need to make with him. … We've got to keep him. He's the face of the organization."

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO