DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deanna K. Wilson, age 75 of Deerfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 27, 1947, in East Liverpool, Ohio as one of six children of Robert and Wilma Rowland. Deanna graduated...

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO