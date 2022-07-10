Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust In Wetumka

WETUMKA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Wetumka Police Department (WPD) is praising one of their officers after a traffic stop led to the confiscation of 44.53 pounds of marijuana. Officer Chasteen was conducting a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation which led him to discover 44.53 pounds of marijuana.
The US Marshal Service, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Seminole County Sheriff's Office have located Lebron Samuels Jr following a chase in Seminole County. Samuels was wanted for federal supervised release violations and drug trafficking in Pottawatomie County. Samuels was located just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police identified three people who died from a double murder-suicide on Monday. Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to a house near West 91st Street South and Canyon Road off I-44. The caller told dispatchers they had gone to the house to check on their...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities arrested a man accused of killing a fellow noodler over the weekend in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says two men were noodling in the South Canadian River on July 9 when they got into a fight. The suspect reportedly then hit and strangled the victim.
CROWDER, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man was killed when his vehicle collided with a horse on US Highway 69 Monday morning. Oklahoma troopers said Kevin Bush, 54, of Stigler, was driving southbound around 4 a.m. near Crowder when his Ford Escape struck a horse in the roadway, departed to the right and came to rest in a field.
Sapulpa Police have identified the names and ages of the the three victims found at a residence near the 6700 block of Canyon Road on Monday afternoon, as first reported by Sapulpa Times. Jerry Hausner, 80, Mary Hausner, 77, and Kelly Hausner, 50 were found deceased at the residence on...
A man serving a life sentence in prison for manslaughter has now been convicted of murder while in prison. A federal jury found William Brown guilty of killing his cellmate, Mark Lawhead, by beating and strangling him. It happened in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester in 2019. Brown was...
BRISTOW, Okla. — An 18-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old is in critical condition after a fatal collision near Bristow on July 6, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP is still investigating happened and what caused the collision but they do know it happened near W 251st St...
SAPULPA, Okla. — A house fire in Sapulpa displaced three families Monday morning. The property owner, Jerry Taylor, said he owns the lot and housed low-income families. He said the agreement was to keep the yard clean and pay utilities. Over the weekend, his son-in-law informed the families because the yard isn’t being kept up and clear of junk, they were being evicted.
TULSA, Okla. — Jim Luthesser and Coco share a very special bond. Together, they've built a lot of memories. “I used to take her with me to all the motorcycle races," Luthesser said. They have also overcome some of life's roughest patches. “Eight years ago, he was racing in...
The Union schools community came together on Wednesday for a fundraiser for the children of Sherry and Martin Smith. Bixby police said the couple was found dead in their home one week ago, following a domestic situation. Their two youngest children are both students at Union. The "Momma Hawks" held...
Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour Reba: Live in Concert, set to kick off October 13th. The 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows. “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” Reba shares. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”
The Woody Guthrie Folk Festival is back! The event gets rocking on Wednesday night in Okemah and will run through Sunday. It has a huge lineup of musicians and artists ready to honor Woody Guthrie’s music and philosophy and it will even feature a children's festival as well. Musicians,...
