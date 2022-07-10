ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust In Wetumka

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wetumka Police Officer is getting compliments after a traffic stop leads to...

www.news9.com

news9.com

Authorities Arrest Man Following Chase, Search In Seminole

The US Marshal Service, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Seminole County Sheriff's Office have located Lebron Samuels Jr following a chase Tuesday in Seminole County. The suspect was spotted in his vehicle, he immediately fled the scene and initiated a police chase, according to authorities. Authorities said Samuels lost control of...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Seminole County deputies capture suspect after manhunt

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Seminole County deputies and U.S. Marshals captured a suspect at the end of a manhunt Tuesday evening. Authorities arrested 39-year-old Lebron Earl Samuels Jr., aka Brownie, Lil Brownie, who allegedly ran from U.S. Marshals. The manhunt was conducted north of Seminole, near 353 and...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

OSBI: Man arrested after reportedly killing fellow noodler in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities arrested a man accused of killing a fellow noodler over the weekend in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says two men were noodling in the South Canadian River on July 9 when they got into a fight. The suspect reportedly then hit and strangled the victim.
KTUL

Oklahoma man arrested outside Ada for bizarre homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A suspect is now behind bars in connection to a bizarre weekend homicide case in Pontotoc County. The sheriff's department responded to a call just outside of Ada city limits about an alleged murder Saturday afternoon. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the suspect,...
ADA, OK
KXII.com

Driver killed in collision with horse in Pittsburg Co.

CROWDER, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man was killed when his vehicle collided with a horse on US Highway 69 Monday morning. Oklahoma troopers said Kevin Bush, 54, of Stigler, was driving southbound around 4 a.m. near Crowder when his Ford Escape struck a horse in the roadway, departed to the right and came to rest in a field.
CROWDER, OK
news9.com

Inmate Convicted Of Murdering Cellmate At McAlester Prison

A man serving a life sentence in prison for manslaughter has now been convicted of murder while in prison. A federal jury found William Brown guilty of killing his cellmate, Mark Lawhead, by beating and strangling him. It happened in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester in 2019. Brown was...
MCALESTER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Three families displaced after fire tears through Sapulpa property

SAPULPA, Okla. — A house fire in Sapulpa displaced three families Monday morning. The property owner, Jerry Taylor, said he owns the lot and housed low-income families. He said the agreement was to keep the yard clean and pay utilities. Over the weekend, his son-in-law informed the families because the yard isn’t being kept up and clear of junk, they were being evicted.
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Union Schools Community Raising Money For Children After Death Of Parents

The Union schools community came together on Wednesday for a fundraiser for the children of Sherry and Martin Smith. Bixby police said the couple was found dead in their home one week ago, following a domestic situation. Their two youngest children are both students at Union. The "Momma Hawks" held...
BIXBY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

McAlester native, Reba, announces new tour with OKC stop

Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour Reba: Live in Concert, set to kick off October 13th. The 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows. “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” Reba shares. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Watch: Woody Guthrie Folk Festival Kicks Off In Okemah

The Woody Guthrie Folk Festival is back! The event gets rocking on Wednesday night in Okemah and will run through Sunday. It has a huge lineup of musicians and artists ready to honor Woody Guthrie’s music and philosophy and it will even feature a children's festival as well. Musicians,...
OKEMAH, OK

