The Town of Normal has launched an online survey for community members to provide their thoughts on what they would like to see from future development in Uptown South. Uptown South, the area south of the railroad tracks near City Hall, is about eight acres of land in the heart of Normal. The area is bounded by South Linden Street to the east, East Irving Street to the south, the Constitution Trail to the west, and the train tracks to the north.

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO