Rochester, MN

A Sunny Safe City Nights!!

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday evening, we are looking at beautiful conditions to head out to Safe City Nights...

KAAL-TV

Another typical summer day

We'll start with ample sun but clouds will gather later in the aftenroon. Temps rise into the low to mid 80s across the area. For Rochester, we have 82° in place. The ice cream will have some drips, but with the temps up main street, you won't have to wolf it down all at once.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Looking Good For Good Neighbor Days

We will continue the summer-time heat & humidity through the weekend, with highs staying in the lower to middle 80s. Higher 80s, possibly a few low 90s may return to the area as early as Sunday, meaning it will be a warmer Good Neighbor Days in Byron this year! We will be watching out for a few storms, mainly early Friday morning, bringing in the potential for heavy rain at times. This round of storms should clear out later in the morning, with a few isolated storms popping up, mainly east, Friday afternoon & evening. A few more isolated storms are possible Saturday, but this chance looks to be not as widespread in coverage.
BYRON, MN
City
Rochester, MN
winonaradio.com

Water Main Breaks, Causing Closure of Mankato Ave

(KWNO)- A water main along Mankato Ave. broke in the early morning hours today causing the closure of Mankato Ave. from Hwy 61 to Frontenac Dr. The closure was due to the large amounts of flooding and damage to the road. Brian Defrang of Winona Public Works tells KWNO that...
WINONA, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports from last week:. A catalytic converter was stolen off of a vehicle parked on the 6500 block of 318th Street on Tuesday, July 5. Property damage. An object was thrown through a residential window on the 900 block of Mill...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Enjoy Ice Cream and Fun at Free Kickoff Event in Rochester

Not too long ago, I had a day as a mom where I felt completely helpless. It was almost time for "Meet the Teacher" at school and there was a day when my child seemed to be unrecognizable to me. OCD and severe anxiety were now part of our everyday life and I had absolutely no idea who I could trust or what to do next to help my child. Helpless doesn't actually even begin to describe how I felt as a mom, especially when I found out all of this was the result of a trauma that happened while at an elementary school in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Rochester resident brings attention to mail scammers

After two years off, the Kiwanis Thunder of Drums event is back. 252 Minnesota State athletes signed NIL deals in first year. In year one of the “NIL Era” at Minnesota State, 252 student-athletes reported individual NIL deals, with an average value of over $65 per transaction. City...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Pet of the Week: Henry

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Meet Henry!. This shy and playful boy is almost a year old, he came to Mower County a few months back as a kitten and looking for his forever home!. He gets a little nervous around visitors but does great with other cats. Henry would pair...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Truck Full of Fresh Fruit Is On Its Way to Rochester

Is there really a truck in Rochester, Minnesota full of fruit that we can buy?. If you've driven on North Broadway, near the Kwik Trip by 37th Street, you've probably noticed a sign with the word "Peaches" on it. That wasn't just a tease, fresh fruit straight from Georgia is on the way to Rochester! So yes, a truck is coming with fruit for you to buy. They also have pecans though too!
ROCHESTER, MN
iheart.com

1,000 to 2,000 Carp Killed In Albert Lea - How? Herpies

An estimated 1,000 to 2,000 dead carp were found at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea, and experts say the cause of death is a species-specific strain of the herpes virus. Full story: https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/herpes-virus-kills-at-least-1000-carp-in-southern-minnesota-lake.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester!

If you've hung out at Thursdays Downtown in Rochester, Minnesota or walked by the newly renovated Peace Plaza, you may have noticed a few bright signs up in the windows where Mac's once stood that say, "We'll be OPAning soon!". The Rochester restaurant will be the third location in the United States for this company that got its start in Canada and is all about good food and feeling good!
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Where to Pick Delicious Blueberries Near Rochester

There are lots of reasons to love summer in Minnesota. The days are longer, there are so many events going on, the weather is awesome (well, sometimes that humidity is a little too much), plus there are so many fruits and vegetables that you can pick fresh!. We have plenty...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Freeborn County Commissioners issue disaster declaration after flash flooding

(ABC 6 News) - Freeborn County Commissioners issued a disaster declaration Tuesday as people recover from last week's severe flash flooding. Alden resident Dan Hensche is starting to rebuild. The Hensche's lost everything in their basement after flood waters broke through their downstairs window. In as little as 20 minutes, the family had 40 inches of water in their basement.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Celebrating Eyota Days

(ABC 6 NEWS) - The City of Eyota is coming together this week for Eyota Days. This is the 44th year the event has been going on, and there are so many fun activities for the whole family. On Thursday, there's a bean bag tournament and family bingo. Friday there...
EYOTA, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Teen Cited for Filming, Not Helping in Aftermath of Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester teenager has been cited for allegedly filming instead of helping in the aftermath of a serious scooter crash. Court records indicate 18-year-old Bill Benjamin was cited for violating Minnesota’s Good Samaritan law after he allegedly filmed an unresponsive scooter driver who crashed in a parking lot along Broadway Ave. South on July 7. At last report, the scooter driver was in critical condition following the crash.
ROCHESTER, MN

