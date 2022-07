It looks like Russell Wilson couldn’t be any more excited after seeing Condoleezza Rice join the ownership group purchasing the Denver Broncos. On Monday, Rob Walton announced that the former Secretary of State is joining the Walton-Penner Family ownership group that is set to take over the Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust. After seeing the news, Wilson quickly took to Twitter to share how happy he is to Rice’s addition and how ecstatic her sister would be about it.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO