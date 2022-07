Motorists in Southern California can cruise for a cause on Saturday, July 23, on the 2-mile oval at Auto Club Speedway. For a donation of $20, the public can drive on the famed NASCAR track during its annual Track Laps for Charity event, which benefits the Auto Club Speedway Foundation. The Auto Club Speedway Foundation, which was established in 2008 is a 501(c)(3) donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation.

