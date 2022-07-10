ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

2022 Lexus LX 600 First Drive Review

By Matthew Askari
yankodesign.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article14 Years after the last-gen LX went on sale, the LX 600 arrives with style and substance. The 2022 Lexus LX 600 has arrived, and we’ve recently gotten behind the wheel of Lexus’s new flagship luxury SUV. It took 14 years after the last LX went on sale—we were on the...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Honda CR-V Gets a Handsome Redesign, New Sport Trims for Hybrid

The New 2023 Honda CR-V Is Larger, Quieter, and Offers Hybrid Power. Honda has redesigned the CR-V for 2023, and the new model looks good inside and out. EX, EX-L, Sport, and Sport Touring trims are available. A hybrid powertrain is standard on Sport and Sport Touring. The nonhybrid 2023...
CARS
Top Speed

Tesla Is No Longer The Leading EV Manufacturer

Tesla is the company that started the EV craze and practically opened the doors for other manufacturers to join in. While the American EV manufacturer is still regarded as one of the leading brands in the segment, it is no longer the leading company in terms of production output. During the first quarter of 2022, one company managed to produce more EVs than Tesla. No, it’s not European, nor Japanese or Korean. You guessed it - it’s from China.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Lx#Interior Design#Lexus Is#Vehicles#Lx#Toyota Land Cruiser#Ga
Top Speed

Your BMW Z4 M40i Could Be A Little More Toyota-ish in 2023 - gallery

The Supra has always out shined the Z4, but the possibility of a manual could change that. The Z4 and Supra share an engine, suspension set up, rear differential, and chassis. The BMW Z4 could soon come available with a manual gearbox. It is expected that the manual Z4 will...
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Stops Selling Model S And X With Key Fobs

Tesla has stopped providing Model S and X owners with a key fob as standard. Instead, new owners only get a Tesla Key Card. However, if you still want a key fob for your S or X you can purchase one from the Tesla Store for $175. The cheaper Tesla...
CARS
Autoweek.com

The EV Charging Industry Has a Maintenance Problem

One academic study found only 72.5 percent of 657 public fast chargers in the San Francisco Bay area in working order. EV owners continue to be highly satisfied with their vehicles, while are frustrated with the state of our public charging infrastructure. One company, Charge Enterprises, both installs and maintains...
BOWIE, MD
yankodesign.com

Cloud Camping is a glamping vehicle that may take you anywhere

You see an unidentified flying object about to land near the beach where you’re lying about sunbathing. You’re excited and at the same time nervous about what that vehicle will bring about. You’re already thinking about aliens or at the very least, a failed space mission that’s unexpectedly landing in your area. You wait with bated breath wondering what you’ll be encountering today. The door opens and out steps a group of friends wearing swimming outfits and getting ready to hit the beach. Welcome to the possible future of travel and leisure!
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
yankodesign.com

Top 10 electric bikes designed to satisfy every automotive lover’s need for speed

Bikes get the heart of almost every Automotive lover thumping! Make them electric – and you have the best of both worlds! They’re powerful, super-fast, menacing to look at, and not to mention a boon to the environment. And we’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of e-bike designs at Yanko Design. Each bike was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen nor experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks, to impenetrable safety standards, every electric bike we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of e-bikes that we feel were the best of the lot! From a Cybertruck-inspired bossy café racer to a low-slung electric bike that is the perfect mix of sci-fi and retro-futurism – these electric bikes will surely satisfy your need for speed and sustainability!
BICYCLES
Top Speed

2022 Lexus RC F - Performance, Price, and Photos

Now in its seventh year of production, the Lexus RC F still offers something its luxury sports coupe rivals can’t: a sweet-singing V-8 engine. BMW’s signature M3/M4 hasn’t offered one in a decade. A 2022 Audi RS 5 Coupe? V-6 engine. A 2022 AMG C 43 Coupe? V-6 engine. Maybe it’s crazy to think that the company that put the first hybrid system into a luxury vehicle is the only one that still offers a V-8 engine in their sports coupe.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2025 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots: Mid-cycle update already in testing

Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing an early prototype for an updated S-Class. The current generation of the Mercedes flagship sedan, the W223, debuted in 2020 as a 2021 model. Mercedes typically launches an update for its cars around the midway point in the life cycle, which means the updated S-Class should arrive in 2024 as a 2025 model.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

End Of An Era: Final BMW V12 Has Been Built

The writing has been on the wall for BMW's V12 for the past two years with an abundance of warnings that it would not be used in future vehicles. Tightening emissions regulations and the low-volume nature of the N74 were the final two nails in this extravagant engine's coffin, and when the updated BMW 7 Series debuted in April this year, it was powered by straight-six and V8 engines. Of course, we knew this would happen, as back in January, BMW announced 'The Final V12' as a special series of just 12 BMW M760i luxury sedans with the last 12-cylinder engines to ever feature in a roadgoing BMW.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model 3: Four-Year Total Cost Of Ownership

If you're considering investing in an electric car like the Tesla Model 3, you should probably figure out how much it's going to cost you. Figuring out its out-the-door price is the easy part, but it's obviously not the whole story. To figure out how much a car is really...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy