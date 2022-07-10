ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

No injuries reported in fire at McKeesport high-rise

By Tanisha Thomas
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire broke out at the Midtown Plaza Apartments on Sinclair Street...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh police: Man in custody after SWAT situation along Kelly Street

A man was taken into custody following a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said officers were dispatched shortly before 7:30 p.m. for a domestic call along the 7000 block of Kelly Street. An armed man had reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Car crashes into Mt. Pleasant Township house

A car overturned and smashed into a house in Mt. Pleasant Township late Wednesday night, the second vehicle to hit into a house in the region on Wednesday, the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety said. The was traveling along Slope Hill Road, which goes underneath the Pennsylvania Turnpike between...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 dead in Hill District shooting

A shooting left one man dead early Thursday in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, authorities said. A passerby initially believed the man, who was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle near Fifth Avenue and Vine Street in Crawford-Roberts, was overdosing. The passerby administered the overdose-reversal drug Narcan and called...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Woman dead after being hit by truck in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman has died from injuries she suffered after being hit by a truck on Monday morning, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. According to Lees, Samantha Dunfee, 32, of Johnstown was hit by a 2009 Ram Truck on Omar Drive in the Westmont Borough at 5:52 a.m. while she […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police serve search warrant at Skybar on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —Pittsburgh police served a search warrant at Skybar on East Carson Street on the South Side on Wednesday.Sources told KDKA-TV police confiscated surveillance videos from inside. A shocking video shot at the rooftop pool bar has gone viral. It shows a woman apparently willingly letting people sexually violate her. The bar said it contacted the police and is cooperating with the investigation. "No one was sexually assaulted; this person performed a lewd act on their own accord," the bar said in a statement to KDKA-TV. "This individual and an accomplice have been identified and a police report has been filed. According to the PPD, we are actually the victim, and we plan to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."The bar said it has voluntarily shut down for the foreseeable future. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Flown To Hospital After Butler Twp. Motorcycle Crash

One man was flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center after a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in Butler Township. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Route 422/Route 8 interchange. Police say 69-year-old William Reges of Butler was speeding when entered the Route 8 North exit-ramp from Route 422...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash on the Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — State police said a wrong-way driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on the Parkway East. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the inbound lanes, shutting down a section of the road between Edgewood-Swissvale and Oakland. Crews were able to reopen the road in less than an...
SWISSVALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold police officer accused of lying about hit-and-run damaging patrol car

An Arnold police officer is accused of lying about his patrol vehicle being damaged in a hit-and-run and staging a scene at a convenience store parking lot. The officer, Ryan Matthew Clark, 32, of Buffalo Township, is suspended without pay, Mayor Joe Bia said Wednesday. The Westmoreland County Detective Bureau...
ARNOLD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Beltzhoover man shot ex-girlfriend through window of her Clairton home, police say

A Beltzhoover man spent Wednesday harassing his ex-girlfriend via text and through phone calls before he opened fire through the window of her Clairton home, according to charges filed Thursday. Timothy Wallace, 37, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges. The shooting happened shortly after...
CLAIRTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rankin man identified as June 29 shooting victim

The identity of the Rankin man who died after being shot multiple times in Rankin on June 29, was released Tuesday by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim, William Earl Dykes, 33, died at UPMC Mercy hospital in Pittsburgh about an hour after he was shot at 7:40 p.m. June 29 at the Palisades Plaza, the medical examiner’s office reported late Tuesday.
RANKIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 hurt in Derry Township crash

Two people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Derry Township Monday, according to Westmoreland 911. The crash along Pizza Barn Road was reported at about 4 p.m., a Westmoreland 911 supervisor said. Two people were flown by medical helicopter to hospitals, according to Tribune-Review...
DERRY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man who jumped from crane in East Liberty identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified Hyoung Kee Park as the man who jumped from a crane in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty Ave on July 5. The fall resulted in Park’s death. He was 54 years old and his home address was listed as Flushing, NY. At 5:45...
PITTSBURGH, PA

