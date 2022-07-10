ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Tattoo Fiesta hits Isleta Casino

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJzw2_0gb2ecLx00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tattoo artists from all over the world are at the Isleta Casino this weekend. It’s the 10th annual New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta, featuring local, celebrity, and legendary artists.

New Mexico making it easier for WIC recipients to buy nutritious food

They have more than 400 artists at the three-day event. If you’re thinking about getting a tattoo, this is a perfect way to learn more about the process. “It’s a good introduction to tattoos because, you know, if you’ve never been in a tattoo shop or anything, it might be a scary thing to just walking and over here, there’s [sic] so much people and stuff; it’s real inviting. You get a chance to come and shop between 200 shops,” said Bale Sisneros of Por Vida Tattoo.

The tattoo fiesta wraps up Sunday. Tickets are $20. It’s open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

A tour of New Mexico Stranger Things locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Stranger Things is the most watched show on Netflix with more than 1.2 billion hours of streaming. A Santa Fe actor talked to KOAT about his experience on set. If you have not seen the newest season yet this story will have spoilers. New season, new...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Travels with Darley returns to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Travels with Darley is a PBS and Amazon prime travel television series. Her next stop as part of her 10th anniversary season will be here in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “I started the series right here in New Mexico and now I’m back with Travels...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

The search for the next voice of Zozobra continues

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Auditions are taking place for the new voice of Zozobra. Contestants do their best rendition of Zozobra in front of a screen showing Old Man Gloom, reacting to the movements of the 50-foot-tall marionette. More than 60 people have auditioned to be Old Man Gloom so far. The top ten will audition […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Isleta Village Proper, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
KRQE News 13

Animal Humane New Mexico receives donation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Animal Humane New Mexico has received a $10,000 donation from Petco’s charity organization, Petco Love. The funds will go toward a donor-subsidized veterinary clinic, providing low-cost vet services and care for shelter animals. Animal Humane also helps homeless cats and dogs find permanent homes. Animal Humane says Petco has helped them for nearly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico wedding industry hit hard by inflation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The rising cost of everything has New Mexicans changing their everyday lives. Now inflation is having an impact on people planning to get married. Businesses say it’s causing many brides and grooms to rethink their budget when it comes to their special day. Local...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Isleta Casino#Wic#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

USPS releasing mariachi stamps on Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The postal service is set to release a very New Mexican-themed stamp this week. The mariachi stamps come in five different styles featuring musicians dressed in traje de charro. Each stamp will feature a different iconic mariachi instrument. The background will represent Mexican villages where mariachi music originated. The stamps will be released […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Atlas Obscura

New Mexico Steam Locomotive & Railroad Historical Society

Located on an industrial siding in Albuquerque, the volunteers for the New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society have been working for over 20 years to restore the Atchison Topeka & Santa Fe locomotive 2926 to operating condition. ATSF 2926, a 4-8-4 “Northern,” is one of 30 in the 2900 series built by the Baldwin Locomotive Works.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMDOH provides COVID-19 update Thursday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Acting Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health Dr. David Scrase will hold a press conference Thursday at 1:00 p.m. News 13 will stream the conference on this page. The estimated 45-minute press conference will address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The state of New Mexico currently has 575,279 recorded […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deming Headlight

Recycle that old fridge and PNM pays you $100

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Now in July, customers can earn $100 by recycling their old working fridge or freezer. PNM will even pick it up for free. New Mexicans who recycle their old units can have a tremendous positive impact on the environment. For example:. Each Fridge recycled keeps over...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Lawmaker renews push for high-speed train through New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-speed railway could once again be in New Mexico’s future. A Las Cruces State Senator says he will be introducing the idea again after it failed in the legislature last session. State Senator William Soules says the high-speed rail would travel anywhere from 150 to 200 miles per hour from Chihuahua, […]
TRAFFIC
KRQE News 13

New Mexico women showcase their businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski. For the second year in a row, New Mexican female […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Northern New Mexico streams granted formal protections

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, the Water Quality Control Commission announced a decision to protect significant portions of six streams with Outstanding National Resource Waters designations. The protected waters include segments of the Rio Grande, Rio Hondo, Lake Fork, East Fork Jemez River, San Antonio Creek, and Redondo Creek. According to an Economic Development […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Rail Runner fares reduced through the end of the year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rail Runner passengers will keep seeing cheaper prices through the end of the year. The state has opted to extend its 75% fare reduction which first went into effect in April. The rail line also plans to add two more trains starting August 1 for both weekday and Saturday schedules. The Department of […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rail Runner evaluates new schedule

SANTA FE – No one boarded a Rail Runner train car for about a year after the pandemic reached New Mexico. But ridership jumped sharply this spring and has kept climbing this summer, reaching its highest level since the first coronavirus infections surfaced 2½ years ago. Now executives...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy