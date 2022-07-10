ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gran Turismo 7

By Stephen West
happygamer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor The Racing Simulator, Gran Turismo 7 From Polyphony Digital And Sony, A Fresh Update, 1.18, Has Been Released. This...

happygamer.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Best RPGs for Android 2022

There are a ton of RPGs available for Android, and we've hand-picked the best of the best, just for you. So be prepared to hack and slash your way through fantasy as you save or conquer worlds, craft weapons, and a whole lot more!
VIDEO GAMES
happygamer.com

Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 is to be released on disc one year after the digital release. The adventure platformer Psychonauts 2 from the Double Fine Productions team will be released on disc after its digital release. Publishing will... Psychonauts 2 Has Been Delayed For Release In 2020, Fans Are Disappointed But Understand...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
#Gran Turismo 7#Video Game#Polyphony Digital#The Ps5 Future Of Gaming
GAMINGbible

'Dino Crisis' Returns In Gorgeous Unreal Engine 5 Remake

You have to feel for Dino Crisis fans. Survival horror with dinosaurs sounds like such a home-run concept for a AAA video game that it's constantly baffling to me that Capcom chooses not to revive the franchise that was literally that. Capcom has found so much success in recent years...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Xbox Series X|S games console running Windows 98

If you have ever wondered what it might be like rubbing Microsoft’s iconic Windows 98 operating system on the latest generation Xbox Series X|S games consoles. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have loaded Windows 98 onto an Xbox Series X console to play older it still iconic PC games. Check out the video below to learn more about how to set up your Xbox console to run PC versions of Quake, Half-Life, Unreal, Turok and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: Definitive Edition Is $20 On Xbox For Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is officially here and what better way to celebrate than to revisit Rockstar's classic trilogy on your modern Xbox? Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: Definitive Edition, which gathers Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas into one package, is on sale now for $20--a sharp drop from its typical $60 price tag.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Kirby's Dream Buffet Announced for Nintendo Switch

Despite the fact that Nintendo released Kirby and the Forgotten Land for the Nintendo Switch earlier this year, it looks as if the company isn't quite done with the fan-favorite pink blob in 2022. Nintendo has just announced a new Kirby title, Kirby's Dream Buffet, for the Nintendo Switch, and it is set to bring multiplayer Kirby shenanigans this summer. An exact release date has not been announced as of yet.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Producer Explains Reason for PS5 Exclusivity

One of the producers behind Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has explained why the second installment in the ongoing Remake series will be exclusive to PlayStation 5. Back when Final Fantasy VII Remake first arrived in 2020, it was originally exclusive to PlayStation 4 before later coming to PC and PS5. And while those on Xbox have been wondering whether the series will also come to their platform of choice, it sounds like Square Enix is making these games exclusive to PS5 due to its hardware specs.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Square Enix's new 'real-time' RPG out in September

The Diofield Chronicle has a demo in August too, and your save will carry over. Square Enix has announced its new strategy RPG game, The Diofield Chronicle, is arriving on Steam on September 22. The game's Steam page is here (opens in new tab) and a demo will be released August 10, the save data from which can be carried-over to the full game.
VIDEO GAMES
Motorious

Porsche's Best Analog Supercar Being Sold At Broad Arrow's Monterey Sale

As its name and looks allude to, this incredible car is ridiculously fast. In 2005, Porsche had an idea that would pave the way for many supercars and even other Geran sports cars with a vehicle unlike any other previously made. This automobile was called the Carrera GT and would go on to make history within car culture. One of the most significant innovations made by the car and its designers was the addition of a monocoque carbon fiber chassis. That makes this 2005 Carrera GT the first serial-production vehicle to use the lightweight and sturdy design. Of course, this was a big step for the racing-inspired vehicle, but it is far from the only thing that makes the car great.
BUYING CARS
ComicBook

Xbox Might Be Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Xbox 360 Series

It looks like Xbox may be bringing back a fan-favorite Xbox 360 series that Xbox fans haven't seen since the 360 generation. The Xbox 360 isn't just the best-selling Xbox console to date, but the best-selling Xbox console to date by a considerable margin. So far, it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation console counterpart a run for its money in terms of market share. There's a variety of reasons for this, one being the great exclusives Xbox was pumping out during that era. Some of Xbox's greatest series got their starts on the Xbox 360, like Gears of War. And many of these series live on to this day, but not Viva Pinata. The fan-favorite series was not revived during the Xbox One generation and it has yet to be revived during the Xbox Series X|S generation, but it looks like this could change in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
Business Insider

Nintendo Switch games like Metroid Dread and Super Mario Odyssey are up to 35% off during Amazon Prime Day 2022

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is delivering tons of deals on Nintendo Switch products, including games, controllers, memory cards, and other accessories. Highlights include sales on Nintendo's critically acclaimed exclusives, like games from the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises.
VIDEO GAMES

