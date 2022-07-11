ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Dispute Between Modesto Neighbors Leads To Deadly Shooting; Suspect Kills Self After Hours-Long Standoff

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8O8W_0gb2dxgB00

MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect who allegedly killed his own neighbor went on to shoot and kill himself after an hours-long standoff in Modesto over the weekend, police say.

The Modesto Police Department says the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the 2900 block of Debbie Lane on the city’s north side. Responding officers found a dead man at the scene.

Neighbors told CBS13 that shots were fired during a dispute between neighbors.

The suspect barricaded himself inside his home. While police say they were able to communicate with him, he did not surrender. A woman was also inside the home, although police did not describe her as a hostage. Police also later revealed that two young children were also in the home

When police descended on the area, with armored vehicles, police dogs and a SWAT team, some residents in the neighborhood were evacuated from their homes while others were told to shelter in place.

Residents in the area said they were unnerved by the shooting. One woman said that the shooting was scary because “it could happen to anybody” over mundane disputes between neighbors.

Around 11:30 p.m., police say the suspect – identified as 40-year-old Daniel Riggs – shot himself. Officers moved in and Riggs was then taken to the hospital, but police say he died from his injuries.

The woman who was inside the home with Riggs along with the two children were not hurt, police say.

Police have identified the initial victim as  31-year-old Modesto resident Michael “Jesse” Sullivan.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Man Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Modesto; No Officers Injured

MODESTO (CBS13) – A family disturbance preceded the officer-involved shooting in Modesto that fatally injured a subject on Thursday, police say. According to the Modesto Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Entrada Way just after 5:30 p.m. At the scene, officers encountered a man in the front yard of the home. Police say the man was uncooperative and the situation escalated to the point that an officer opened fire. The man was then rushed to the hospital, but police say the man died from his injuries. Police say, at this point in the investigation, no other information – including the name of the man who died – about the incident will be released. Body-worn camera video of the incident will be released in the coming weeks, police note.  
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body Camera Video Released Of Knife-Wielding Suspect Who Charged Officer In Modesto Home

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police body camera video has now been released of the July 4 incident where an officer shot a man who charged at him with a knife inside a Modesto home. The Modesto Police Department says, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to investigate a disturbance at a home along the 1100 block of Roselawn Drive. As detailed in the body camera video, officers arrive and learn that a woman had allegedly been threatened by a son who had reportedly not taken his medications. The son then locked himself in his bedroom with two knives. WATCH: Body camera video of the July...
MODESTO, CA
Fox40

Arrest made in shooting death of teen on Nisperos Street

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said homicide detectives arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the July 12 shooting death of an 18-year-old on Nisperos Street. Police said officers were called to the scene of a person shot on July 12 around 10:00 p.m. where they...
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
FOX40

CHP: Suspect arrested in shooting, robbing of homeless man

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a Stockton man suspected of shooting and robbing a homeless man who was at an encampment located on state property The encampment was near Interstate 5 and March Lane in San Joaquin County. According to the CHP, 32-year-old Johnny Mata shot a man at the encampment […]
STOCKTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man killed in San Jose the Plant shopping center shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said they are investigating their 22nd murder of the year after a shooting at the 2100 block of Monterey Road. At around 6 a.m., officers arrived at the Plant shopping center and found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

18-year-old man fatally shot in Stockton Tuesday night

(BCN) — An 18-year-old man died Tuesday night in Stockton at a hospital after being shot, police said. Police said they were dispatched at 10:03 p.m. to the 1900 block of Nisperos Street on reports of a person shot. The victim was located at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man dies after being shot by Modesto police officer: What we know

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto Police are investigating after an officer fatally shot a man Thursday evening. According to a news release, officers were called to the 1400-block of Entrada Way for a domestic disturbance. When they got to the scene, they found the man mentioned in the 911 call in the front yard of the home.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Modesto hit-and-run that killed Dakota Stockton

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department announced on Wednesday that officers have made an arrest in the July 6 hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old Dakota Stockton. Modesto officers arrested Ahmad Fayaz, 26, of Modesto, and charged him with felony hit-and-run and for participating in a street race. According...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Arrested On Felony Charges After 20 Sick Cats Rescued From Filthy Stockton Trailer

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Twenty cats, all facing serious health issues, were rescued from a trailer in Stockton and their owner was booked into jail on multiple felony charges of animal cruelty. The Stockton Sheriff’s Office says that on July 6, Animal Services Officers were called out to a trailer along Waller Road, just west of Highway 99 in Stockton, after hearing reports that there were foul odors and a large number of cats in the trailer. When officers went inside the residence, they were reportedly hit with a powerful smell of cat urine. The fire department was then called to help ventilate...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

18-year-old shot, killed in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man was shot and killed in Stockton Tuesday night, authorities said. The shooting happened at the 1900 block of Nisperos Street around 10 p.m., the Stockton Police Department said on Wednesday. Video player above: Top Stories from July 13, 2022. The 18-year-old was found by...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Stockton woman arrested on 20 counts of felony animal cruelty

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — While wearing chemical-protection suits and masks, San Joaquin County Animal Service Officers removed 20 sicks cats from a trailer in Stockton on July 6, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The trailer was located on the 4200 block of Waller Road and...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Two die in separate fatal collisions in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said there were two fatal collisions in Modesto Friday morning. One collision happened on State Road 99 near Fulkerth Road around 6:20 a.m. The other fatal crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Eastin Road and West Stuhr Road. Involving Two vehicles...
MODESTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Stockton PD: Patrol officers remove weapons from the streets

Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “Weapon Arrest (July 8th @7:30pm) Lincoln Street and Turnpike Road, Seaport District. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the listed area and arrested the suspects for possession of a firearm. Arrested were Hector Gutierrez, 20, Carlos Martinez, 24, and 17-year-old male...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hughson Man, 54, Dies After SUV Overturns Off Highway 99 In Turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) – A Hughson man has died after a crash off Highway 99 in Turlock on Friday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 6:30 a.m., an SUV heading southbound drifted from the number 3 to the number 2 lane near Fulkerth Road. The driver then turned sharply to the right, causing the SUV to crash off the freeway. The SUV ended up rolling several times – with the driver, who officers say wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, getting ejected in the process. Officers say the driver, a 54-year-old man from Hughson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man has not been released.
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In July 2021 Stockton Shooting That Left 19-Year-Old Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Just over a year after 19-year-old Tyler Canterberry was shot and killed in Stockton, detectives say they have arrested a suspect. The shooting happened back on July 6, 2021 near Washington Street and Walker Lane. Stockton police say officers responded to the area to investigate a report of shots fired and found the injured Canterberry. He was tended to by medics and then rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Detectives have since been able to identify 22-year-old Richard Jacobo Jr. as a suspect. An arrest warrant was issued in late June, but law enforcement officers didn’t take him into custody until Monday. Police say Jacobo was arrested along the 1200 block of East College Avenue in Stockton and was taken into custody without incident. He has since been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of murder.
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Merced Man Wanted For Alleged Armed Robbery

Originally published as a Merced Police Department Facebook post:. “Merced –On July 9, 2022, at approximately 1020 hrs., Officer Jennifer Shaw responded to the area of West 16th and Highway 59, for a report of an armed robbery. Suspect, RJ BlueFord entered the victim’s tent, an inhabited dwelling with...
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
74K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy