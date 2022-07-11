Dispute Between Modesto Neighbors Leads To Deadly Shooting; Suspect Kills Self After Hours-Long Standoff

MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect who allegedly killed his own neighbor went on to shoot and kill himself after an hours-long standoff in Modesto over the weekend, police say.

The Modesto Police Department says the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the 2900 block of Debbie Lane on the city’s north side. Responding officers found a dead man at the scene.

Neighbors told CBS13 that shots were fired during a dispute between neighbors.

The suspect barricaded himself inside his home. While police say they were able to communicate with him, he did not surrender. A woman was also inside the home, although police did not describe her as a hostage. Police also later revealed that two young children were also in the home

When police descended on the area, with armored vehicles, police dogs and a SWAT team, some residents in the neighborhood were evacuated from their homes while others were told to shelter in place.

Residents in the area said they were unnerved by the shooting. One woman said that the shooting was scary because “it could happen to anybody” over mundane disputes between neighbors.

Around 11:30 p.m., police say the suspect – identified as 40-year-old Daniel Riggs – shot himself. Officers moved in and Riggs was then taken to the hospital, but police say he died from his injuries.

The woman who was inside the home with Riggs along with the two children were not hurt, police say.

Police have identified the initial victim as 31-year-old Modesto resident Michael “Jesse” Sullivan.