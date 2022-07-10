Celtics, Danilo Gallinari reportedly agree to a 2-year deal

The reported agreement has been expected for over a week, but couldn't happen until Sunday.

Danilo Gallinari will join the Celtics after clearing waivers. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Celtics were finally able to legally negotiate an agreement with veteran Danilo Gallinari on Sunday.

Gallinari will sign a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Celtics, his agent Michael Tellem told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics signing Gallinari has been expected for over a week, but both sides weren’t able to legally negotiate a contract until the Spurs waived Gallinari and he cleared waivers. Gallinari, who was traded from the Hawks to the Spurs in late June, was waived on Friday and cleared waivers at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

While the Celtics are well above the salary cap, they’re able to sign Gallinari using the taxpayer’s mid-level exception. Gallinari’s contract is fully guaranteed with a player option for the 2023-24 season. Between the salary he’ll make playing for the Celtics and the partial guarantee salary he had with the Spurs, Gallinari will make over $17 million this season, according to Wojnarowski.

Gallinari, who turns 34 in August, has made a name for himself by being one of the league’s top 3-point shooters for much of his 14-year career. He’s shot 38.2 percent from deep over his career and has made at least 40 percent of his 3-pointers in four seasons. He scored 11.7 points per game on 43.4 percent shooting from the field 38.1 percent shooting from 3-point range with the Hawks last season.

As he did with the Hawks for much of the last two seasons, Gallinari will likely come off the bench along with guard Malcolm Brogdon, who the Celtics officially acquired in a trade with the Pacers on Saturday. Both Gallinari and Brogdon provide outside shooting (Brogdon’s a career 37.6 percent 3-point shooter) off the bench that the Celtics sorely lacked in the final three games of their NBA Finals loss to the Warriors.

While the Gallinari signing hasn’t been officially announced by the Celtics, Celtics star Jayson Tatum commented on the big moves during Boston’s Summer League game on Saturday.

“It’s great, great for our team,” Tatum said. “Obviously sad to see your brothers leave, [Daniel] Theis and Aaron [Nesmith], but we got better. Two veteran guys that are proven and ready to help us get to the next level. So I’m excited to have those guys.”

Tatum also shared he’s contacted both Gallinari and Brogdon.

“[I] sent them a text message. ‘Happy to have you. If you need anything, reach out. Looking forward to getting in the gym,'” Tatum said.

Gallinari and Brogdon are the only two veterans the Celtics have added so far this offseason, but they’ve made other moves. They announced the re-signing of forward Sam Hauser and center Luke Kornet on Saturday. They also announced that guard JD Davison, who was selected by the Celtics in the second round of the draft in June, signed a two-way contract.

Once Gallinari’s signing is made official, the Celtics will have three spots open on the active roster plus a two-way spot. With Theis being part of the trade for Brogdon, the Celtics are reportedly eyeing to use one of those roster spots on a backup center.