Masters Historic Racing returns to WGI

By Sam Shapiro
NewsChannel 36
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Drivers from all over the world came out to Watkins Glen this weekend for the Masters Historic Race Weekend. Festivities part of the 25th Finger Lakes Wine Festival fell in conjunction with racing this Sunday. Roughly 70 cars lined up at Watkins Glen International Sunday morning,...

NewsChannel 36

‘Phoebe Snow’ mural unveiled in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Phoebe Snow passenger train is being highlighted amongst other historical elements as part of a new piece of community art near downtown Elmira, as the ribbon was cut Wednesday morning to unveil The Lackawanna Railroad Mural Project on the railroad viaduct on Madison Avenue. For...
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Catharine Valley Trail Undergoing Resurfacing

The Catharine Valley Trail Improvement Project, which aims to remedy erosion and resurface nearly 8,000 feet of the trail at its southern end, is underway and expected to be completed by fall. The project is a collaborative effort between New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation and the Friends of the Catharine Valley Trail (FCVT), with funding from the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Grants and New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. The Park and Trail Partnership Grants are administered by Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Additional funding was provided by the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes, with in-kind support from the Chemung Soil & Water Conservation District and GST BOCES.
LIFESTYLE
CITY News

GrassRoots rocks a milestone birthday

The beloved Finger Lakes music festival marks 30 years of making music and memories. After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance returns in full flight July 21-24 with four days of music on four stages at the Trumansburg Fairgrounds, about 12 miles north of Ithaca. Marking its 30th anniversary this year, GrassRoots offers its traditional...
ITHACA, NY
NYS Music

In Focus: As I Lay Dying Return from Hiatus to The L in Horseheads

On June 26, As I Lay Dying brought their Two Decades of Destruction Tour to a brand new venue in Horseheads, The L, which has been on a roll with shows since it opened. This was a show to get to early as it nearly sold out and you had a bit of a walk from the parking lot. Brand Of Sacrifice opened up and came out swinging, the heavy metal band from Canada taking command of the stage.
HORSEHEADS, NY
FL Radio Group

Harbor Freight Opens New Geneva Store

Harbor Freight Tools has opened its new store in Geneva, the official opening celebration is scheduled for on July 30th at 8 a.m. The Geneva store, located at 307 Hamilton Street, is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
GENEVA, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Fair returning in August

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The 180th Chemung County Fair is making its return this August. The event will take place from August 2nd through the 7th. There will be plenty of different acts and rides throughout all of the days with the two signature events being the demolition derby and professional wrestling. The demolition derby […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Trucks! Trucks! Trucks! Pathways Fundraiser Returns on July 23

CORNING, NY (WENY) -- People of all ages can get up close and hands-on with more than 30 vehicles in an upcoming fundraiser to benefit a local non-profit service provider in the community. Pathways, Inc's annual Trucks! Trucks! Trucks! fundraiser will be held on July 23rd at Corning Community College,...
CORNING, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

Murphy’s Blueberry Farm Is Open, With Nearly 4,000 Bushes

Murphy’s Blueberry Farm is a year-round operation at the top of Mulberry Hill in Mansfield. Charlie and Deb Murphy purchased the property in 1998 and found a few blueberry bushes which peaked their interest. They bought a few books, took some classes at Penn State & Cornell University where they learned of the health benefits & nutritional value of blueberries. Each year they planted a few more bushes and today have close to 4,000 blueberry bushes!
MANSFIELD, PA
buffalospree.com

Great getaways: the Lake House on Canandaigua

While 2020 sadly brought closure to many businesses, it was just the beginning for the Lake House on Canandaigua, which opened to the public in August 2020. In its first year, the property was named the number one hotel in Travel + Leisure’s top ten best resort hotels in New York State, and second in its top fifteen resort hotels in the continental US. It’s easy to see why.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
cnycentral.com

Weis Vineyards on Keuka Lake named New York State Winery of the Year

NEW YORK — Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday announced the winners of the 36th annual New York Wine Classic, a nationally recognized competition highlighting the best of New York State wines. During a live virtual event hosted by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, Governor Hochul presented the Governor's Cup, the competition's most esteemed award, to two wineries in a surprise tie.
DRINKS
News 4 Buffalo

Houghton College becomes Houghton University

HOUGHTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly a century after awarding its first baccalaureate degrees, Houghton College is taking on a new name — Houghton University. Founded as a secondary school in 1883, the main campus is located in Allegany County with a satellite location in Buffalo. The news of its name change was announced by President Wayne Lewis on Monday.
HOUGHTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira choral group receives $200,000 grant from Creatives Rebuild New York

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Cantata Singers choral group was awarded an Artist Employment Program (AEP) grant from Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY). Founded in 1964 in Elmira, The Cantata Singers is a community-based choral organization that performs both classical works and original songs about the Twin Tiers and Finger Lakes Region. The group was awarded the "over $200,000" AEP grant on June 30 after a timely application process.
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

Anticipate delays on the Vestal Parkway

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the right lane heading eastbound on the Vestal Parkway is closed from east of Murray Hill Road to west of Club House Road. The lane closure is expected to be in place until approximately...
VESTAL, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Developer hopes a little “Gem” sparkles in Collegetown

ITHACA, N.Y. — If one has the money, Collegetown is still a safe investment in the Ithaca real estate market. It has a captive market in the form of Cornell renters, the university has added 5,000 students locally since 2005, and the city has rolled out zoning that reduces the need for expensive parking in the most urban parts of the neighborhood.
ITHACA, NY

