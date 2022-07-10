Frank Ocean Returns With New Episodes of Blonded Radio: Listen

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. One of Drakeo the Ruler’s last great verses is his guest appearance on the remix of “Cliffhanger,” where he rips through the beat as nimbly as a defensive lineman. The song belongs to Duffy and BluePesos, who are OTM, the South Central L.A. duo picking up where Drakeo left off. As members of the Stinc Team, they use their hushed, emotionless deliveries to relentlessly talk shit. On “Adios,” they spar over a laid-back beat that matches their casualness. Duffy is the smoother of the two: His flow has a conversational bent that might bring to mind Detroit’s World Tour Mafia collective, but punched-up with frequent pace shifts. Meanwhile, BluePesos is a direct descendant of Drakeo, with a raspy voice and knack for taking such short breaths between his punchlines that they feel like run-on sentences. Their subtle differences atop a similar foundation have made them a good pair to help carry on the Stinc Team name.

