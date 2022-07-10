Town of Jupiter celebrates 162 years of Jupiter Lighthouse

Another summer, another dining promotion for locals, tourists and our new population of permanent snowbirds. The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, a rolling feast hosted by the county’s tourism arm Discover the Palm Beaches, will give diners access to a smorgasbord of discounted multi-course lunches and dinners at top eateries. The Aug. 1-31 promotion will spotlight 130 participating restaurants, including two with James Beard Award acclaim: The Regional, chef Lindsay Autry’s (three-time James Beard nominee) Southern-meets-Mediterranean kitchen in West Palm Beach; and The Butcher’s Club, a PGA National Resort & Spa steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens from chef Jeremy Ford (2022 James Beard semifinalist), who earned his first Michelin star for Miami Beach’s Stubborn Seed in June.

