ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Town of Jupiter celebrates 162 years of Jupiter Lighthouse

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh atop the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, you may find one of the most beautiful views in Palm Beach County. The town of Jupiter is celebrating 162 years of the historic landmark. Standing...

www.wflx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

‘Dilapidated house’ in Castaway Cove troubles the neighbors

Progress has stalled again at 1215 Spanish Lace Lane, the house in Wave VI in Castaway Cove where the state of disrepair has been driving neighbors crazy for at least five years. A group of neighbors who circulated a petition in March to have the house condemned due to persistent...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Authentic dumpling-making classes in Delray Beach

Ramen Lab Eatery in Delray Beach is offering dumpling-making classes. They are billed as a fun and affordable activity for friends, couples, and families. The classes happen on the last Wednesday of each month and cost $49. Guests will become pros at wrapping, cooking, and enjoying delicious dumplings all while...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPTV

William Shakespeare's 'most dangerous play' comes to Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — The 32nd annual Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival is performing William Shakespeare's "Richard II" this weekend in Jupiter. The free outdoor event runs July 7-10 and July 14-17 at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Carlin Park before moving to Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach July 21-24. Organizers...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

New signage at Boca Raton parks causing confusion for residents

New signs at Boca Raton parks are causing quite a stir for residents who frequent the recreation areas. No teaching or instruction, group play, or use of cones and ladders are allowed at Boca Raton parks without a permit. The new signs seem to ban “any organized group play” without...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
City
Jupiter, FL
Jupiter, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
cw34.com

Adults face new restrictions in Palm Beach County parks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the Parks and Recreation ordinance that will increase children's safety on playgrounds in county parks, according to Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth. The new provisions will prohibit adults 18 years or older...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Feast all summer: Top 5 dining deals for Palm Beaches Restaurant Month

Another summer, another dining promotion for locals, tourists and our new population of permanent snowbirds. The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, a rolling feast hosted by the county’s tourism arm Discover the Palm Beaches, will give diners access to a smorgasbord of discounted multi-course lunches and dinners at top eateries. The Aug. 1-31 promotion will spotlight 130 participating restaurants, including two with James Beard Award acclaim: The Regional, chef Lindsay Autry’s (three-time James Beard nominee) Southern-meets-Mediterranean kitchen in West Palm Beach; and The Butcher’s Club, a PGA National Resort & Spa steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens from chef Jeremy Ford (2022 James Beard semifinalist), who earned his first Michelin star for Miami Beach’s Stubborn Seed in June.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Ag Reserve May Fall This Time Under GL Homes Proposal & Other News

Before Labor Day, the Palm Beach County Commission may determine the fate of the Agricultural Reserve Area. In February, the commission voted 4-3 to initiate discussions with GL Homes—the largest homebuilder in and around the reserve—on a proposal that critics believe would kill the 23-year effort to preserve farming in the reserve. I believe that those critics are correct.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lighthouse#Scripps Only Content 2022
veronews.com

New Townhome Community nearly ready for renters

After years of delay, townhomes in Preston Estates, the 7.87-acre, 54-unit Lennar Homes project on 12th Street near Vero’s downtown, will at last be available for rent this summer, according to a spokesperson at ResiHome, a, Atlanta-based property management company that will be marketing Preston Estates for Lennar. In...
VERO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Heads up, Jupiter drivers: Lane closures near US 1 bridge to last through July. What to know

JUPITER — The Federal Bridge that takes drivers over the Loxahatchee River in Jupiter will close for 20 months starting on March 13, but drivers aren't avoiding delays this summer.  Lane closures scheduled to last until early August will change the traffic flow on U.S. 1 as Florida Department of Transportation crews work on the foundations of the new bridge and reconstructing nearby intersections.  ...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

'Flea Circus' to scratch your rockabilly itch in Fort Pierce

Here's the thing. As a marketing graduate and journalist, as a rule, I always call things exactly what they are. That makes it super easy for people to know what I'm writing about. Therefore, it pains to tell you that Professor Pennygood's Mighty Flea Circus, the band that is playing...
FORT PIERCE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
South Florida Sun Sentinel

More housing is coming to South Florida. Here are some new developments in the works

Housing in South Florida is famously scarce right now, especially new builds. But despite supply chain issues delaying projects and lack of available land upon which to build, new projects are making headway. Here, some of the some projects in the work: Workforce housing headed to Boynton Beach An eight-story mixed-used development is coming to Boynton Beach next year, with apartments, office ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Manatee tries to borrow boy's surfboard in Fort Pierce

A family had an experience of a lifetime on July 4, but it had nothing to do with fireworks. Leesa Blais and her family were surfing near the Fort Pierce Inlet State Park when two manatees approached them. Blais says the manatees swam around her twin sons and husband for...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Palm Beach County Mayor: Taxpayers need a break

WEST PALM BEACH, FL/CBS12 — Palm Beach County taxpayers may get some relief from high property taxes. County Mayor Robert Weinroth is concerned that taxable property values are increasing due to soaring home prices in Palm Beach County. The county property appraiser says chances are, homeowners in Palm Beach...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Join WFLX First Alert Weather Spotters team

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - You can be a part of our WFLX First Alert Weather team and be the eyes and ears in the South Florida community no matter what weather is headed our way. Everyone loves to talk about weather in South Florida. It’s part of what...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy