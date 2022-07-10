ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Town of Jupiter celebrates 162 years of Jupiter Lighthouse

By Briana Nespral
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JSNpO_0gb2cmFd00

High atop the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, you may find one of the most beautiful views in Palm Beach County.

The town of Jupiter is celebrating 162 years of the historic landmark.

Standing at 105 ft tall, the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse is the oldest building in Palm Beach County.

First conceived in 1851, the lighthouse took more than eight years to complete. The first lighting was on July 10, 1860.

In 1989, they opened her up for one day a year.

These days, visitors can make the 105-step trip up to the top nearly every day of the week.

The town plans for the beacon to continue to light the way for centuries to come.

To mark the occasion, the public is invited to the lighthouse where there was food trucks, giveaways, and activities for people of all ages.

Children had free admission. The celebration ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

‘Dilapidated house’ in Castaway Cove troubles the neighbors

Progress has stalled again at 1215 Spanish Lace Lane, the house in Wave VI in Castaway Cove where the state of disrepair has been driving neighbors crazy for at least five years. A group of neighbors who circulated a petition in March to have the house condemned due to persistent...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPTV

William Shakespeare's 'most dangerous play' comes to Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — The 32nd annual Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival is performing William Shakespeare's "Richard II" this weekend in Jupiter. The free outdoor event runs July 7-10 and July 14-17 at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Carlin Park before moving to Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach July 21-24. Organizers...
JUPITER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
City
Jupiter, FL
Jupiter, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
cw34.com

Adults face new restrictions in Palm Beach County parks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the Parks and Recreation ordinance that will increase children's safety on playgrounds in county parks, according to Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth. The new provisions will prohibit adults 18 years or older...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lighthouse
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Feast all summer: Top 5 dining deals for Palm Beaches Restaurant Month

Another summer, another dining promotion for locals, tourists and our new population of permanent snowbirds. The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, a rolling feast hosted by the county’s tourism arm Discover the Palm Beaches, will give diners access to a smorgasbord of discounted multi-course lunches and dinners at top eateries. The Aug. 1-31 promotion will spotlight 130 participating restaurants, including two with James Beard Award acclaim: The Regional, chef Lindsay Autry’s (three-time James Beard nominee) Southern-meets-Mediterranean kitchen in West Palm Beach; and The Butcher’s Club, a PGA National Resort & Spa steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens from chef Jeremy Ford (2022 James Beard semifinalist), who earned his first Michelin star for Miami Beach’s Stubborn Seed in June.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

We look forward to seeing you Thursday morning at our monthly Membership Breakfast, sponsored by West Boca Medical Center. Doctor Joseph J. Ricotta, MD, MS, FACS, National Medical Director, Vascular Surgery & Endovascular Therapy for Tenant Health will speak about the latest innovations in vascular surgery and endovascular therapy. Purchase a table and bring your colleagues and friends to learn about West Boca Medical Center’s impact on healthcare in our region. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. Please note the breakfast will be held at The Embassy Suites by Hilton Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

Ag Reserve May Fall This Time Under GL Homes Proposal & Other News

Before Labor Day, the Palm Beach County Commission may determine the fate of the Agricultural Reserve Area. In February, the commission voted 4-3 to initiate discussions with GL Homes—the largest homebuilder in and around the reserve—on a proposal that critics believe would kill the 23-year effort to preserve farming in the reserve. I believe that those critics are correct.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Palm Beach Daily News

Heads up, Jupiter drivers: Lane closures near US 1 bridge to last through July. What to know

JUPITER — The Federal Bridge that takes drivers over the Loxahatchee River in Jupiter will close for 20 months starting on March 13, but drivers aren't avoiding delays this summer.  Lane closures scheduled to last until early August will change the traffic flow on U.S. 1 as Florida Department of Transportation crews work on the foundations of the new bridge and reconstructing nearby intersections.  ...
JUPITER, FL
veronews.com

New Townhome Community nearly ready for renters

After years of delay, townhomes in Preston Estates, the 7.87-acre, 54-unit Lennar Homes project on 12th Street near Vero’s downtown, will at last be available for rent this summer, according to a spokesperson at ResiHome, a, Atlanta-based property management company that will be marketing Preston Estates for Lennar. In...
VERO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

More housing is coming to South Florida. Here are some new developments in the works

Housing in South Florida is famously scarce right now, especially new builds. But despite supply chain issues delaying projects and lack of available land upon which to build, new projects are making headway. Here, some of the some projects in the work: Workforce housing headed to Boynton Beach An eight-story mixed-used development is coming to Boynton Beach next year, with apartments, office ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man rescued from dam in Jupiter Farms

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. (CBS12) — Two off-duty firefighters helped rescue a man who fell over a dam in Jupiter Farms. The incident happened Tuesday deep in the South Florida Water Management area. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the victim suffered a severe injury and nearly drowned after falling...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Palm Beach County Mayor: Taxpayers need a break

WEST PALM BEACH, FL/CBS12 — Palm Beach County taxpayers may get some relief from high property taxes. County Mayor Robert Weinroth is concerned that taxable property values are increasing due to soaring home prices in Palm Beach County. The county property appraiser says chances are, homeowners in Palm Beach...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy