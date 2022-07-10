Aubele adds his name to historic list of Giants Despair winners

Darryl Danko checks the tire presure on his race car in the pits before competing in the Giants Despair Hillclimb on Saturday. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

LAUREL RUN – The list of first-place finishers at the Giants Despair Hillclimb runs deep with driving legends.

Put Mark Aubele right at the top.

Without even putting his car in gear Sunday, Aubele won the historical Giants despair with a time of 41.718 he recorded a day earlier to best second-place finisher and good hillclimb buddy Billy Feist by nearly two seconds.

“It’s unbelievable,” Aubele said. “Never thought I’d be fortunate enough for this to happen.”

With the victory, Aubele becomes the latest king of the hill in a file that includes past winners Carroll Shelby (who won in 1956), Roger Penske (1959), Darryl Danko (who holds the course record with eight victories) and six-time winners Oscar Kovaleski and Ron Moreck. Other notable winners of the past include John Meyer, who drove to victory five times from 1960 to ‘70, four-time winner John Halbing and John Burke — who won five consecutive times from 2013 to 2017 and set the Giants Despair record for the fastest time by running a 38.024 in 2014.

“To be mentioned in the same paragraph as those legends is incredible,” Aubele said. “It’s insane. It’s still hitting me right now. It’s one of the oldest hillclimbs in the world.

“To look at that list and see my name on there is unreal.”

He was equally ecstatic about the performance of his wife, Michele Aubele, who placed sixth overall and won the SMR Class by driving her 2012 BMW 135 to a time of 45.307.

“Which is very hard to do here,” Mark Aubele said proudly. “Here she is in a car she’s driven four times.

“It took me 10 years to run that fast here.”

Before he reached his own top speed, Mark Aubele shared the same Giants Despair field as some of those iconic drivers blossoming into big names.

He’s been looking for victory at Giants Despair since 2007 – also the same year Feist began driving hillclimbs – and Aubele finally found his way to the top in his 13th year of running the windy and tricky course on Laurel Run Road.

“It’s pretty bumpy, a lot different than it used to be,” said Aubele, a resident of Irwin. (near Pittsburgh).

That’s partly why he decided to sit in park on Sunday’s second and final day of the 2022 Giants Despair.

He already had the fastest time of the 94-car field by running a 42.248 in one his his early runs Saturday, but bettered that by more than half of a second in his final attempt of opening day.

It turned out to be his last run of the weekend.

After experiencing problems with the clutch and brakes on his jet black 2003 Ford Mustang, Aubele decided to sit on his first-day time while banking that nobody would beat it.

“It’s OK,” Aubele said of the car. “We’ll have it fixed for the next event. I definitely would have run again if I had to.”

Turns out, he didn’t.

The closest anyone came to Aubele happened when Feist shaved .36 of a second off his Saturday time an finished in second place with a 43.430 driving his 2006 Stohr F1000 for the first time on the course. Ray Kochin finished third with a time of 43.995 in his Dukes of Hazzard-themed General Lee – a 1980 Chevrolet Modified, Danko placed fourth by winning the P2 Class in a Stohr with a time of 44.313 and Jon Eikenberg in his 1994 Cheetah SR1 Sportsracer rounded out the top five with a time of 44.336.

“Didn’t have enough power to catch Mark,” said Feist, a Bear Creek resident who is the vice president of the Giants Despair Hillclimb Association. “I had no issues with the course, it had great grip. My problem was a little less power – not enough to make it faster. But overall, it was good, a great event. I’m satisfied with where we ended up and how we ran.

“No bad wrecks, perfect weather, all-around a perfect weekend.”

He estimated some 5,000 spectators turned out Sunday to watch the final day of the event, which is something Aubele noticed in his first Giants Despair entry in 2007 and one of the reasons he’s kept coming back all these years.

“Seemed like a lot of fun, drive as fast as you want on a public road,” Aubele chuckled. “And the fans. Because of all the fans, it’s the best hillclimb I’ve been to most of the years. A lot of them, you’re out in the woods with nobody around.”

Moreck, whose six wins came consecutively from 1997 to 2002, was around at the end Sunday to offer Aubele a hearty handshake and words of praise.

“One of the great ones,” Aubele said, “I’ll be on that list with.”