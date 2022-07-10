RailRiders’ win streak stopped

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (40-44) dropped the Sunday finale to the Worcester Red Sox 8-3. The loss ended a four-game win streak while the RailRiders still won the series over the WooSox.

Worcester tagged Ken Waldichuk for three runs in the first inning. Waldichuk threw 34 pitches and faced eight batters in the inning. It was keyed by a Ryan Fitzgerald three-run homer, his 16th longball of the season. The two teams would trade solo shots in the second inning. Jake Bauers hit his second of the series. Connor Wong responded for the Sox in the bottom half.

Waldichuk lasted just two innings, tied for the second-shortest of his career. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would respond with a Derek Dietrich two-run blast in the fourth inning to trim the deficit to one, 4-3. The homer for Dietrich was his first since May 26 (45 days). The Red Sox opened up the game with a run in the seventh and three in the eighth, leading them to an 8-3 win.

Waldichuk (2-3) took the loss. AJ Politi (2-0) tossed two innings of relief and was given the win. The RailRiders won four-of-six at Polar Park, their fourth series victory of the season.

