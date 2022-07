It's a Marvel movie, so you know that, no matter how big of a soda you drank, you'll have to hold off on that pee break for another ten minutes or so to make it through to the post-credit scenes. The question is, how many post-credit scenes are there in the new Thor: Love and Thunder? The good news is that Thor: Love and Thunder may be the shortest recent Marvel film, clocking in at just under two hours long, so you won't have to hold it for an interminably long time. However, we still recommend that you maybe opt for the smaller drink size because you will not want to miss what comes after the credits of Thor: Love and Thunder.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO