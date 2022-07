A shot of the front entrance of the SC Lounge in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For a night in Kaisertown with some of the best bartenders and grill food together, the SC Lounge is the place to be. The Buffalo, New York mainstay has opened up its patio for summer and the crowds are coming back like wild. Hungry as ever for iconic Buffalo cuisine like wings, the smell in the air around the building is truly uplifting.

