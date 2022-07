Nickelodeon has revealed the new trailer for its highly anticipated third chapter of the beloved horror anthology miniseries Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island, is based on the ‘90s kids’ cult classic. In the new trailer, viewers are introduced to the new members of the Midnight Society and get a glimpse at the horrors that await them on their vacation. Right from the start, the trailer establishes the theme of the show as one of the kids asks, “Why do they call it the ghost island?” “Because of room 13, every guest that has checked in was never checked out,” he gets a swift reply as we see quick glimpses of guests that stayed in the room. The trailer teases viewers to “take a trip to the dark side,” as we see the new members of Midnight Society uncovering various horrors of the hotel.

TV SERIES ・ 45 MINUTES AGO